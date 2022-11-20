It already started! Finally the long-awaited start World Cup Qatar 2022 with a memorable opening ceremony in which Morgan Freeman moved everyone present with his speech.

The actor was present at the opening of the tournament and issued a few words to highlight the importance of respect, tolerance and unity in the world.

Morgan Freeman at the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The scene in which the actor starred Morgan Freeman It quickly went viral on social networks, as the artist was in charge of opening this great event with a powerful message.

This is how the award-winning artist appeared at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, where he spoke about tolerance and respect. In addition, he talked with a person with a disability. Both starred in an emotional moment when they bumped their fists.

What other artists will be at the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Through social media, the organizer of the World Cup announced that BTS’s Jungkook, the K-pop star, and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi will perform at the opening gala.

Likewise, this important ceremony will have seven performances led by top-level talents that will intertwine the Qatari tradition with world culture.

What happened to Morgan Freeman in his hand?

In 2008, Morgan Freeman was in a horrific car accident that saved him from dying. The actor had serious injuries and sequelae to his left arm, after which, the actor suffers from fibromyalgia.