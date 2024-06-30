Generative AI continues to spark debate because of the use that is made of it, often in contempt of copyright. The last case concerns Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman who has lashed out against these new technologies, used to imitate his voice without his consent, in a rather subtle way.

Limited intelligence

Freeman apparently learned about a TikToker named @JustinesCameraRoll who went viral for posing as her granddaughter by using AI to imitate her voice. Freeman posted a post on X to address the issue.

“Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in exposing the unauthorized use of an AI voice that impersonates me. Your dedication helps ensure that authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful. #AI #scam #imitation #IdentityProtection,” Freeman wrote.

As mentioned, generative artificial intelligence is causing considerable concern to artists of all backgrounds and media. Over the past year we’ve seen many famous actors criticize AI, from Marvel star Clark Gregg, who testified before Congress last year as the “No Fakes Act” was being considered, to Tom Hanks, who warned fans when his image was used without his permission in a commercial.

The cases are multiplying. Some are sensational like George Carlin’s show created with AI without authorization or, more recently, the covers of Francesco Mattina’s DC comics withdrawn because they were poorly made using artificial intelligence.

Naturally, cases like that of Morgan Freeman make more noise, given the stature of the character and his CV, which can boast participation in films such as Unforgiven, Seven, The Spider-Man, Driving Miss Daisy and countless other masterpieces.