Almuñécar Town Hall is putting Morgan House on its 6,300 plot up for sale in order to obtain funds to maintain roads and streets.

At present the house stands empty after serving as a ‘gastronomic museum’ (in reality a restaurant) some years ago.

The Town Council will declare the said property alienable in order to be able to sell it.

The property is valued at 1.1m euros and several companies have expressed interest in purchasing it and if things go to plan it could change hands in April or May this year.

The Councilor for EstateMr. Caballero, says that the building was in disuse and that it will best benefit Almuñécar as a source for funding work around town.

This property is not the only public asset that will be put up for sale; there is the old school house in Cotobro (a 151-sq / m plot with an 80-sq / m building on it) with a price tag of 84,245 euros. The other properties are mostly just pieces of land, the largest of which is some 300 sq / m.

However, another property is up in the Payment of the Majada, which is a 133-sq / m farmhouse on a 157-sq / m plot. Trouble is that the access lane belongs to somebody else.

Editorial comment: the case of Casa Morgan is somewhat shameful because many years ago a resident with that name left her house to the town of Almuñécar under the condition that its use be for children; a kindergarten, for example. She did not leave it in her will to be rented out as a restaurant, nor much less to be flogged off to pay for tarmacking. It is, in the essence, a complete abuse of trust.

