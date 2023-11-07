Morgan attacks Calcutta, the comment on social media: “But a shower?”

Morgan attacks Calcutta: the former Bluvertigo singer, in fact, released a poisonous comment on social media addressed to his colleague, which quickly went around the web.

The judge of X Factor he in fact commented on the profile Rai 2’s Instagram of the musical performance that Calcutta gave on a roof in via Asiago, in Rome, writing: “But a shower every now and then?”.

Morgan’s comment obviously did not go unnoticed and in a few minutes it collected dozens and dozens of replies from users.

There are also those who have tried to hypothesize the reason for Morgan’s hatred towards Calcutta. Well, according to some followers the reason is to be found in the relationship between the singer and Angelica Schiatti, Morgan’s ex.

Morgan and Angelica, in fact, broke up in 2021 and the story would have ended with a stalking complaint filed against Morgan, against his partner’s decision to separate.

Subsequently, in a post on social media, the former Bluvertigo singer denied having been the author of threats and insults, asserting that someone had done so by impersonating him.