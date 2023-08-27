Morgan apologizes after insulting the public: “I felt hurt”

Ended up at the center of controversy for having insulted the public during a lesson-concert on Battiato which took place on the evening of Saturday 26 August at the Selinunte Archaeological Park, Morgan apologized for what happened through a post published on his profile Instagram.

“We can all make mistakes and I was wrong to use an unfortunate expression that I myself don’t like – writes the singer – I’m not proud of having used it and, if you can, accept my apologies”.

Morgan then writes: “I am not homophobic and I condemn those who have no respect for others, beyond the category to which we feel we belong, it is the human being that we owe respect, and therefore my reaction last night was was unjustifiable, a terrible crash for which I sincerely apologize”.

The singer adds: “Although in the wrong way, it was caused by having felt wounded in my soul because I had just given my all in an improvised song in that wonderful and moving place, and by having asked me for a cover of Battiato as I was a jukebox, after one of the most inspiring performances of my life, it literally killed me”.

“The fact remains that nothing justifies the things I said,” concludes Morgan.