For the death of Morgan Algeri and Tiziana Tozzo, a disturbing precedent emerges, which occurred to a couple: here's what happened

The investigations into the deaths of Morgan Algeri and Tiziana Tozzo for the investigators they are focusing precisely on the Mercedes GLS owned by the man for about 3 months. It will be the black box that will be analyzed in the next few days that will provide concrete answers on what happened.

Morgan, an experienced airline pilot and also underwater he had taken several courses to get out of similar situations. In fact, they both had their seat belts undone, one of them car doors were open.

However, perhaps for the cold or even for a pulmonary embolism they were no longer able to resurface. For them, when the rescuers intervened, he was no longer there nothing to do.

From the autopsies it emerged that both lost their lives drowning. Perhaps due to the freezing water, I was unable to survive and get out of the water in time.

The firefighters also, after pulling the car out, discovered that the roof he was destroyed. Probably after the impact with the water or even for the pressure of water.

Morgan and Tiziana deceased: the precedent of a couple

An entrepreneur from Bergamo, a few days after discovering the episode, interviewed by the newspaper l'Echo of Bergamoexplained that he too had an accident similar. While he was with his wife in the parking lot of a supermarket, after taking a downhill slope, the car broke down picked up speed.

The woman who was driving the car tried to to brake in all ways, but the car did not respond to the commands. In the end they finished the race against a wall. For them the situation did not appear serious, as they only suffered minor trauma.

The investigators, however, decided to listen the man to understand why he had such an accident.

Furthermore, Mercedes itself has made it known that it will give its maximum contribution in the investigations, to try to understand what happened. They too want to understand how Morgan and Tiziana ended up in the lake and lost their lives.