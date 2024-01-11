For the tragic disappearance of Morgan and Tiziana, other witnesses, heard by the investigators, tell what they saw before the car fell into the lake. The SUV remains the first “investigated”

The case of the couple who lost their lives in the waters continues to be investigated Lake Como, where their car crashed. According to investigators, the most likely hypothesis is a malfunction of the automatic transmission of the man's SUV, on his first date after meeting the woman who was with him online. For the case of Morgan and Tiziana told other witnesses those last moments of life.

Investigators continue to investigate the accident that occurred in viale Geno a Capiago Intimiano, in which Morgan Algeri and Tiziana Tozzo lost their lives. The agents of the Como Flying Squad interviewed other witnesses.

Among these, also his ex-partner, Monica Barbanti, who reported that the Mercedes Glc 220 SUV having fallen into the lake it had already given rise to problems during the ignition phase. “He told me that in the garage he had tried to start the car several times, but it wouldn't start. Then, at a certain point, she lit up. He himself told me that he should have heard the Mercedes, but I don't know if he did or not. At the time I didn't give it any thought“.

The man had taken the car three months earlier and his sister had also told investigators about the problems reported during the ignition. Another user had the same problem with the same car.

According to what was said by the owner of a Mercedes GLC 4matic SUV, the car started moving on its own, leaping forward and hitting the wall. A dynamic compatible with what happened to the couple who had just left the restaurant.

Morgan and Tiziana, some witnesses confirm the ignition problems of the SUV driven by the man

Morgan's car was parked a few meters from the security railing of the Viale Geno car park, right in the city centre. Upon starting the car it would have broken through the parapet, ending up in the lake.

The investigators have completely ruled out the voluntary act. Also because the restaurant's security cameras showed the couple leaving the restaurant peacefully arm in arm. The last hug before losing his life by drowning in the waters of the lake.