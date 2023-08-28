Morgan and the insults to the public, the lunge of Selvaggia Lucarelli

“I have never seen a character who has been forgiven as much as Morgan”: Selvaggia Lucarelli declares it regarding the insults that the singer addressed to the public during a concert at the Archaeological Park of Selinunte.

“Between insults, sexist phrases, ingratitude towards those who make him work, trouble planted wherever he has been, profuse rancor, stalking trial, the arrogance of those who feel stocazzo despite not making half a record for a century, contempt for colleagues and pathetic twists and turns when he needs money and light, in all these years I have never seen a character who has been forgiven as much as Morgan” wrote Selvaggia Lucarelli in his profile Instagram in which he posted the video in which Morgan is seen insulting the public.

The singer, also attacked by Andrea Scanzi, yesterday, Sunday 27 August, apologized on social media for what happened.

“We can all make mistakes and I was wrong to use an unfortunate expression that I myself don’t like – wrote Morgan – I am not proud of having used it and, if you can, accept my apologies”.