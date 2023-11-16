Morgan against everyone, with forbidden shots to Fedez and Francesca Michielin in the fourth live episode of X Factor 2023. The eliminations of Selmi and the Sick Teens in the evening renamed ‘Hell Factor’ risk being overshadowed compared to the heated climate that characterizes the show and in particular the confrontation between the judges.

The absolute protagonist is Morgan, who fuels controversy and discussions, with revisable tones and jokes, from start to finish. From the comments to the programming, with a reference to “imposed songs”, up to the prolonged back and forth with Dargen D’Amico, so caught up in the dispute with his fellow judge that he neglects his own role. Morgan does not even spare the presenter Francesca Michielin, hit ‘below the belt’ after the gaffe committed a week ago in relation to the duet between Colapesce-Dimartino and Ivan Graziani.

So, the low blow to Fedez: “You’re too depressed to be a psychologist”, the phrase addressed to the rapper who recently spoke on Che tempo che fa about the emergency linked to mental health, after the problems faced in the recent past, and who is personally spending to increase the funds allocated to the psychologist bonus. The summary of the evening is in Ambra’s phrase: “It’s not a good show at the table tonight”, says the only woman on the jury, expressing an opinion widely shared on social media.

The hashtag #XF2023 dominates the trends and messages stigmatizing Morgan’s behavior abound. “Morgan is Morgan, you’ll say. You have to expect everything from Morgan, you’ll say. And you’re right. But I swear to you that hardly in my life have I felt a feeling of squalor and disgust like the one I felt when he told Fedez ‘you’re too depressed to be my psychologist”, writes one user. “Morgan telling Fedez: ‘You’re too depressed to be a psychologist’. How disgusting, how dare you, certain things go beyond the limit”, another person’s post.