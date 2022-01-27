Morgan has dissolved the last reservations, and has announced that next February 24 will remove the veils from the new one 3 Wheeler. The return of Malvern’s iconic retro three-wheeler has been expected for months now, with fans disappointed by the company’s decision to withdraw the model after finding the rear-mounted twin-cylinder engine was no longer capable. to meet European emissions requirements. The situation turned suddenly however, when Morgan announced that they had updated the engine: the 3 Wheeler is now ready to return to the scene.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally show the new three-wheeled model to the whole world – said Steve Morris, CEO of Morgan Motor Company – The all-new 3 Wheeler carries on a 113-year legacy of three-wheeled Morgan models and, as it has always been, it will be totally different from anything else ”. At the moment few details of the new model are known, with the only certainty represented by the engine: it is a Ford three-cylinder engine. In fact, the British company has also promised that the new 3 Wheeler will be the most customizable vehicle ever made by Morgan until today. Finally, from a design point of view, we only know that Malvern’s new three-wheeler will be inspired by the era of the first jets: curiosity is increasing, in less than a month all the secrets will be revealed.