“In the world of health, and not only from a digital point of view, Italy has been ‘on bread and water’ for 20 years from a cultural and economic point of view. We have been in contraction, in spending review for 2 decades. Result ? We have done so little that we have very little to destroy. After 20 years, today we have at our disposal methodologies, technologies, modeling, culture and international experience that allow us from Italy and as Italians to make an incredible leap: we must not destroy anything, but just take what already exists, is available and use it “. So Giorgio Moretti, president of the Dedalus Group, the main supplier of health and diagnostic software in Europe and one of the largest in the world, speaking at the round table dedicated to the vision of the industry on medicine of the future and interaction with the medical profession, within of the second edition of Tech2Doc, the event promoted at the Rospigliosi Congress Center in Rome by the Enpam Foundation to support doctors and dentists in the transition towards the digitalization of medicine.

“The PNRR funds seem to us a mountain of money – observes Moretti – But let’s think of Mayo Clinic, a non-profit organization for medical practice and research: it has spent 2 billion just for the adaptation of its information systems for a network of 10 hospitals. Another example: the Germans took 4 billion of their Pnrr just to adapt the hospital application components. We have an imbalance of money on digital healthcare competitions, but the money is too little to adapt the thousands of applications they do so that then these highways, infrastructure, file, national platform use them. We have to put more money with the risk of finding ourselves doing in 4 years what we should have done in 10 years. We have lack of technological skills, people, we have to train the class to rethink clinical and therefore health processes thanks to the use of these technologies “.