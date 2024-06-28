Mexico City.- Between pampering and disqualifications, the Superior Auditor of the Federation, David Colmenares, delivered the first results report for review to the Public Account of 2023.

This was the last time that the deputies of the ASF Surveillance Commission received a report, due to the end of the 65th Legislature.

The next submissions of the Public Account will be before the new composition of the 66th Legislature, in October and February of next year.

Colmenares did not attend the Chamber and connected via zoom from his offices. The positions of the Morena deputies, Inés Parra, and the PAN, María Elena Pérez-Jaén, tense the atmosphere in the Commission.

Before the formal delivery of the report, Parra accused Colmenares of having been a “cover” for the current government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which, he said, turned out to be as corrupt as those of Enrique Peña and Carlos Salinas.

“Colmenares, the cover auditor of corruption; Colmenares, the cunning cover-up, whose conduct is sponsored by networks of complicities inside and outside.

“History will go down as the auditor comparsa, the pimp of the corrupt, the accomplice by omission, the accomplice by strategic responsibility, the perverse politician who disabled the essential objective of any audit, which is to detect corruption to correct and combat it. Colmenares did not correct it nor did he fight, it is not his thing, his thing is complacency towards corruption,” said Parra, a critic of the official’s management in the last three years.

He said that proof of his work is the low amount of recoveries, fewer audits, the suspension of forensic audits and reaching zero factual complaints.

“The Colmenares era will be remembered as the era of impunity and complicity with the corrupt, the era in which the Superior Audit of the Federation was displaced and became a useless parade instance for the national anti-corruption system.

“The scourge of corruption was not fought. What there was: a regression in terms of corruption, Obrador’s six-year term in terms of corruption turned out the same as that of Peña Nieto or Salinas. Yes, they are the same,” accused the Puebla legislator.

Parra withdrew from the Commission, he said, so as not to assist in the farce in the delivery of Colmenares’ reports.

Then, PAN member María Elena Pérez-Jaén intervened to accuse the PRI and Morena of having a collusion in the ASF, in order to close Peña Nieto’s corruption cases and not delve into those of López Obrador.

“The Supreme Audit Office of the Federation has been hijacked by political interests under the poor management of David Colmenares. Corruption, opacity and manipulation have weakened the oversight of public spending and eroded confidence in institutions,” he said.

The legislator blamed Colmenares for his absences from the Oversight Committee and his trips to the United States and Latin American countries, as well as for neglecting his responsibilities.

“Audit reports that should be clear and effective oversight have become confusing documents that are practically useless for citizens. The ‘hive’ audits promoted by Colmenares are nothing more than window-dressing exercises, lacking rigor and depth, designed to simulate oversight that does not actually exist,” he said, citing the lack of results.

He accused the PRI member Pablo Angulo, president of the Oversight Commission, of working to ensure that Peña Nieto’s administration would not be affected.

“They always had the ability to close all the corruption of Enrique Peña Nieto’s six-year term. Those who put Colmenares in office were Morena and the PRI. Because of this circumstance, they never heard about all that corruption that everyone saw. Enrique Peña Nieto was a non-corrupt president, what follows, but in the Oversight Commission there was a collusion, ‘I take care of you and you take care of me’,” he said, pointing to Angulo, who smiled at the accusation.

After a recess, at the formal event for the delivery of audit results for the 2023 Public Account, with Colmenares now connected remotely, deputies from the PRI, PT, PVEM and Morena recognized the Superior Auditor.

PAN legislators María Elena Pérez-Jaén and René Figueroa reiterated their criticism that during Colmenares’ administration, federal government audits, criminal complaints and the recovery of resources under review have decreased.

“The continuous effort to strengthen the Superior Audit Office is over,” said Figueroa.

He pointed out that during Colmenares’ administration, 17 out of every 100 pesos were recovered, and before, it was 53 pesos out of every 100 that were observed due to irregularities in the public budget.

In a different tone, the PRI member José Luis Garza Ochoa said that the first review report of the Public Accounts is a sign of transparency in how resources were used.

“In the PRI we recognize the work carried out by the head of the Superior Audit Office of the Federation, Mr. David Colmenares, and his team. We are in favor of continuing to comply with the law and with clear processes for the transparency of Mexicans’ resources,” said the legislator from Nuevo Leon.

PT member Maribel Martínez said that her party recognized the work of Colmenares, while Morena member Daniel Gutiérrez denied that Morena intends to undermine the oversight work.

“We want to recognize the work of the Superior Audit,” said the Oaxacan legislator.

He maintained that they were in favor of the ASF reviewing the federal government’s flagship works.

The Commission session concluded with María Elena Pérez-Jaén denouncing that the delivery of the report was a farce, while Angulo received the audit report from Víctor Andrade, representative of Colmenares.

Shouting, he continued with the complaint of compromises in the Superior Audit Office because they canceled the sound for the broadcast on the Congress Channel.