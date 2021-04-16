In 2020 there was a pronounced slowdown in the inflation product, basically, of the pandemic. The recession meant that companies could not transfer the increased costs to their products, while on the other hand their sales plummeted. Thus, the profit margins They were lower and faced what the majority of Argentines suffered in their own flesh: losing or, in the best of cases, earning less and thus spending the year.

Now the story is another. The economy is recovering ground and according to data from the Ministry of Production, GDP would already be close to 3% of the level prior to the pandemic. With this rebound, companies (those that survived) seek to recover their profit margins. Therefore, inflation can no longer continue in the ranges of 1% -1.5% as it had registered last year and consequently begins to be above 3.5 percent per month.

First lesson. What many government economists celebrated as a slowdown in inflation in 2020, bragging about the success of the price controls and a theory sui generis that him increase in monetary issue did not press on costs, today it begins to look like untenable. The inflation monster looms.

The dollar is stable and that works in favor of the Government, But for how much?

Many products and services that companies purchase do so at the alternative exchange rate, which are MEP dollars ($ 143.65) or CCL ($ 151.62). Yesterday Martín Guzmán did not have a good day in the bidding for pesos and he got half the pesos he was looking for to finance the fiscal deficit this year. You need to ask for about $ 600,000 million in the year and if you do not succeed, you will have to issue. That will be more naphtha to the dollar. They go four months and got 20% of those pesos in the local market. The economist Fernando Marull pointed out in his latest report that the amount of pesos in the economy hit a record a few months ago.

The Government speaks of imported inflation and in truth it is a fact. In this morning’s edition of The Economist magazine there is an article about this phenomenon that is increasing in the world. The US CPI for March (came out this week) was the highest in nine years. But Kirchnerism does not tell the whole truth. Blame the food as responsible for the cost of the table of the Argentines applying withholdings, rationing exports, freezing prices and increasing inspections. But why is it doing that with the countryside and not with textiles if the year-on-year increase is 71% there? In an interview with the newspaper El Economista, the Secretary of Industry, Ariel Schale, justified the increase in clothing saying that it occurs “due to the devaluation and rise of cotton, which is a commodity.” But why is the increase in the field decoupled and not that of textiles? What is the criterion established by Paula Español, the Secretary of Commerce? One of the challenges of planning and public policies of the States is to establish criteria of transparency and evidence to make decisions. The Government does not.

Martín Guzmán thinks that inflation is a macroeconomic problem no matter how much by these hours he shows himself aligned with the hawk speech of Spanish (which is Kicillof’s). The latter are believers in a view in which the State can lower the inflation rate by standing above the profit margins of companies and pretending that they do not recover their pre-pandemic stage, ignoring elementary laws of the economy and challenging principles such as if they were in a classroom. It is a vision that is gaining ground because there is no stabilization plan and an agreement with the IMF that can neutralize these beliefs. Something similar happened with Macri: he did not bet on a stabilization program and somehow resorted to lowering high inflation with a method that for many was disputed.

Now the Government resorts to the method of Guillermo Moreno: squeeze and control. Paula Español knows him. She was undersecretary of Foreign Trade under the leadership of Beatriz Paglieri. That was a tragedy. Now touch the farce?