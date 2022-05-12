The mayor of Águilas, Mari Carmen Moreno, claims that work is already being done “to guarantee that when the railway resumes its activity, it does so with a considerable increase in frequencies and lines, as well as with a shuttle service that connects the town, in a time minimum, with the Pulpí AVE station».

That is the message that the councilor wanted to convey yesterday, to which she added that “citizens should have no doubt that this government team has not stopped fighting, nor will it stop so that the railway infrastructures of this municipality are the more suitable”. Because she, in her opinion, “is not the time to divide with assumptions or with attempts to confuse the public.”

“We are convinced that the very important investment that the Government is making in railway structures will promote the development of our municipality, turning it into a modern and perfectly connected city,” Moreno said. Because “the City Council has not stopped working, hand in hand with Adif, to offer Águilas a 21st century train,” concluded the first mayor.