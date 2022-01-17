If everything goes as planned, which lately with COVID and possible last minute ailments you never know, Robert Moreno will be able to count on his entire squad except for Arias on Thursday against Getafe. Excellent news for a Granada that faces the match in Madrid at its best moment of the season after accumulating seven games in a row without knowing defeat in the domestic championship. A record that equals Marcel Domingos’ Granada from the 68-69 campaign and could be surpassed if he returns from the Coliseum with a positive background.

The coach has had time to prepare thoroughly for the match, as his team hasn’t played since Saturday last week, and he has seen how the infirmary was practically empty. Duarte and Montoro already enjoyed minutes in the last match against Barcelona, ​​so they are fit for the coach. Soro and Germán, both with COVID, were not at the appointment, but they have also overcome the disease and have exercised normally. Even Rochina, who was not in front of Xavi Hernández’s team due to an ankle injury, has also worked with the rest of his teammates. Thus, Moreno only has the absence of Arias for the match against Getafe.

In this way, Granada has 24 first-team players for the appointment, including the third goalkeeper and Torrente, with a subsidiary file but who has made a hole in the starting eleven. For this reason, for the first time so far this season, Robert Moreno will have to leave a first-team player in the stands. The subsidiary’s goal is one of them and the other will have to be chosen by the coach from his footballer’s list. That is if he doesn’t decide to summon Butzke, Pepe or Bryan Zaragoza, who already know what it’s like to be on the list with the “biggest”. A blessed problem for the coach who faces the important match against Getafe with almost all his troops and a positive streak that he wants to increase…