Moreno: “Tommasi’s goal canceled? It’s not my responsibility”

The referee who was the protagonist of the Azzurri elimination from the 2002 World Cup, Byron Moreno, tells the Gazzetta: from Italy-South Korea, played on June 18, 2002, in prison. Today in Ecuador he hosts “Il Fischio di Byron”, a Canal TV program in which he analyzes the refereeing errors of clubs and national teams (O. Maresca)

