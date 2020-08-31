In the 2016-17 season, when Chen Yansheng’s first project revolved around Quique Sánchez Flores, the Madrid coach entered the office of the already sports director Jordi Lardín to tell him about Lluís López. “He is not a center-back for the first team because of his stature “, Told him. The man from Manresa, who had come to Espanyol with eight years signed by Lluís Planagumà, returned to the subsidiary. And he went two years without being promoted.

With the arrival of Rubi, the youth squad, born in 1997, became part of the first team as a central fourth. Jplayed ten games and took a step forward. Last season, he was the usual center-back with David Gallego, but his departure (he had played three league games) made him move to the third plane until he left on loan to Tenerife in January. “I have realized many things, I gained experience away from home, it was good for me and I am another Lluís. I made a change and improved in many aspects. I think I am more complete”commented the footballer, who has played two friendlies at a good level.

How Ruby or Galician, Vicente Moreno He is a coach who wants centrals to play the ball. They do not look at the ID or the height. That, and the relegation to Second, plays in favor of Lluís, a footballer who in Tenerife has already shown that he can be solvent. After confinement, he played nine matches with those of Ruben Baraja, who only lost two games.

Lluís was paired with Fernando Calero and Cádiz only scored from set pieces on the only clear chance he did in the entire match. “Last year we played a few minutes together, we understand each other quite well. We are getting to know each other”, valued the central for Espanyol TV. At 23 he hopes that his year has come. He will be part of the first team and hopes to consolidate himself between the two starting centrals.