By correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Villarreal has restarted. And a lot, or almost everything, depends on the return of Gerard Moreno. The Spanish international was out for 5 weeks, and the Yellow Submarine sank.

Three wins – Since Gerard Moreno returned three consecutive victories, and of importance: in Bergamo with Atalanta to qualify for the Champions League, with Rayo Vallecano surprise of this Liga, and today in San Sebastian. A 3-1 at Real Sociedad with two goals and an assist from Gerard Moreno.

Strip interrupted – Villarreal hadn’t won away from home in Liga since May, a streak of 10 games. And Emery was without Danjuma. But with a Gerard Moreno like this everything is simpler. Juventus, which in a couple of months will face the team of the Comunidad Valenciana in the first knockout round of the Champions League, is warned.

Real in crisis – It should be added that Real Sociedad after flirting with the top of La Liga is in a bad moment, one point out of 15 in the last 5 days, 4 consecutive defeats and today also the suicide of captain Oyarzabal who in the 49th minute knocked out Yeremi Pino and remedied his first career red card. A very fair guy, a criminal entrance.

Two equal goals – We were at the dawn of recovery. In the first half, spectacular, many chances, mistakes by Oyarzabal and Dia, a save on the line by Zaldua on Gerard Moreno, and in the 31st minute Isak’s goal, a magnificent right-footed shot from the left after dropping Yeremi Pino. Seven minutes after the equalizer: Parejo’s corner and Gerard Moreno’s header. Which was repeated in the 68th minute: a corner from Alberto Moreno and a new header by the attacker. In recovery Gerard Moreno offered Chukwueze 3-1. Villarreal is growing fast.

December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 19:03)

