4 gamers occupied the infirmary within the final two weeks, and two of them will be capable of enter the squad for Saturday’s sport in opposition to Albacete (9:00 p.m.). They’re Marc Roca and Leandro Cabrera. The primary, with knee issues, is already ready to enter, just like the Uruguayan, who disappeared from the preseason video games after the premiere in opposition to Huesca.

With out arriving in time for the premiere are Adrià Pedrosa and David López, who evolve favorably however will trigger loss. Vicente Moreno, nonetheless, will prioritize for this match these gamers who’ve collected extra minutes performed and who will arrive with higher capturing, so Lluís López and Fernando Calero would be the central holders and Pol Lozano and Fran Mérida, the couple from the middle of the sphere. Cabrera and Roca will see it from the bench in the event that they enter the listing, as Vicente Moreno ventured on the press convention.

The premiere can be a problem for Espanyol, as they haven’t been in a position to win within the earlier 4 first video games within the silver division. Within the 1962-63 marketing campaign, in opposition to the Basque Indautxu, the match ended 0-0 in Sarrià in a run-through and disappointing premiere. The identical occurred within the 1969-70 marketing campaign, with one other 0-0 in opposition to Burgos, the identical rival and signal (1-1) within the 1993-94 marketing campaign. In 1989-90 it was even worse, with a 0-1 defeat in opposition to Salamanca.

Within the absence of the summoned listing that the coach may present this Friday, the primary line-up leaves primarily two doubts: the objective, since Diego López and Oier Olazábal they gamble the place; and the presence of Raúl de Tomás in assault, who has solely performed 45 minutes all through the preseason.