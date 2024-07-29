The President of the Andalusian Government announced this Monday the Government crisis that he has been mulling over for three months, since on May 2, the person responsible for Agriculture was part of the PP list for the European Parliament and he assumed those responsibilities in the Presidency. Moreno has not wanted to dispense with any of the people he appointed after the 2022 elections, which he won by an absolute majority, but he does change their position. He also opens a new ministry to add up to 14.

Catalina García leaves the Ministry of Health to take over the Ministry of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy; and Arturo Bernal remains in Tourism, but without Culture and Sports. With these two changes, the president is trying to resolve a mess that was becoming entrenched, because both the management of García and that of Bernal in Culture was contaminating the entire autonomous Government. Both ministers had become the main target of the opposition.

Moreno has revealed the crisis of the Executive in an appearance without questions and to which the media were not invited. The Andalusian president has not limited himself to making mere adjustments, as had been reported by those around him, but rather a broader crisis when the autonomous Government has just completed half of its legislative term.

The Andalusian leader has summoned each of the ministers separately to his office in the San Telmo palace. None of them left the meeting with a global vision of the adjustments, only those that affected their departments, if applicable. According to government sources, the Andalusian president did take advantage of the opportunity to review each ministry with its heads.

The new Minister of Health is Rocío Hernández Soto, an independent and until now the director of the Aljarafe Sevilla health district. The other addition is Carmen Castillo, also an independent, who takes on the Ministry of Educational Development, of which she was deputy minister during Javier Imbroda’s term. Patricia del Pozo leaves this department to take on Culture and Sport, a position she already held in the previous legislature. Culture is taken over from the Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bernal. Bernal’s management in this area has been highly questioned by the sector and by the opposition in the Andalusian Parliament. Moreno has covered up the amputation of the competences of Culture, adding other matters in foreign action – he was managing director of the former Andalusian agency for foreign promotion – so this ministry will be called Tourism and Global Andalusia.

Moreno is strengthening the Minister of Economy, Finance and European Funds, Carolina España, who will also assume the role of spokesperson for the Andalusian Government as of today. España, who has been a PP deputy in Congress for four terms, has a much more political, seasoned and tough profile than her predecessor, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco. Moreno is keeping him in the Government, but is changing his ministry. He is leaving the Environment and taking on the Ministry of Agriculture (which had been headless since May 2), Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, a position he temporarily took over last May due to Carmen Crespo’s departure from the European lists.

During this time, Moreno has not shared his plans and has not acted in any hurry. No councillor or leader of the Popular Party has admitted to knowing the slightest thing about what kind of reshuffle the president had planned, although there was unanimity in denying the dismissal of councillors halfway through the legislature. Moreno himself has always used the word “adjustments” in relation to the powers distributed among the 13 ministries so as not to create too many expectations.

The most worried about this long wait have been the majority of the members of the Government Council, as they were unaware of the depth of the changes and how they could be affected. Sources close to Moreno indicate that this personal uneasiness has suited the Executive because the councillors have become “tense” halfway through the legislature. Halfway through the mandate, the clock is ticking for many projects that, if not processed in time, will not be seen in 2026 when regional elections are due again.

This is the second crisis of Moreno’s government in the current legislature. The Andalusian president dispensed with his Minister of Public Works, Marifran Carazo, for the last municipal elections, who won the mayoralty of Granada.

Health and Culture, two ministries in the crosshairs

Catalina García, the outgoing Minister of Health, has suffered the greatest wear and tear of this last legislature, due to a management of the Andalusian public health system that has been harshly criticised not only by the opposition parties, but by all the unions in the sector and by the citizens who, led by Marea Blanca, have staged up to three mass demonstrations in all the Andalusian provinces against its deterioration and privatisation. In the entourage of the President of the Junta, many considered that it was convenient to keep her in her post, because to dismiss her was to recognise that the state of public health was bad and because she attracted all the criticism on her, diverting it from the popular leader.

Also questioned internally for being a nurse and not a medical professional, her first disagreement with health professionals was the pricing order that opened the doors to the privatization of primary care, plunged into chaos after the pandemic, and the possibility that public health centers would be employed by private professionals. Although these measures were attempted to be justified with different arguments, finally the Ministry reversed this initiative – which Moreno himself said he was unaware of – in order to achieve an agreement with the main unions for primary care.

The relationship between the now ex-Minister of Culture and the sector began to be rocky since his appointment was announced and a Facebook message from 2018 came to light, in which Bernal described Spanish cinema as a “bunch of ingrates” and the Goya Awards gala as an “unbearable and unpresentable pantomime”. His mercantilist perception of Culture raised criticism from the highest representatives of the sector who questioned from the outset his strategy of industrialisation of culture through internationalisation and decentralisation.