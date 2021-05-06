A thief died after being beaten by the owners of the rotisserie he had entered to rob, in Moreno’s district.

The incident occurred this Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. in a business that operates inside a house located on Don Segundo Sombra street, almost on the corner of San Juan Bautista, west of the GBA.

Judicial spokespersons informed Telam that four armed robbers entered the rotisserie, where the owner’s daughter was.

Upon noticing this situation, four people who were inside the store tried to defend themselves and they began to struggle with the assailants.

Sources in the case reported that one of the thieves Shooting at least once, before try to escape through the back of the property, jumping a fence, along with his three accomplices.

Before he managed to flee, the owners of the premises they caught the thief that he had fired and they began to beat him to take the weapon from him.

Judicial sources reported that a few seconds later the assailant stopped moving and finally died at the scene. His accomplices escaped.

After receiving a call to 911, agents from the 5 ° de Moreno police station arrived at the scene, who verified the death of the thief, identified as Alan Ledesma, 24 years old.

Ledesma’s body was taken to the morgue, where an autopsy was performed and the cause of death could not be determined. L

forensics established that the young man suffered a accumulation of blows, although none of them were strong enough.

For this reason, we await the result of complementary tests that can confirm whether he died as consequence of the beating or by a heart failureadded the sources consulted.

The prosecutor Federico So Señora, in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 4 of the Moreno-General Rodríguez Judicial Department, intervenes in the case, who until now has not ordered the arrest of the owners of the rotisserie.

