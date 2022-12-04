The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno, knows the operating manual so well that allowed the Andalusian PSOE to govern for almost 37 years in a row in the most populous community in Spain that he has chosen the only little hole that was left free to try to reverse the absence and rejection of the right to the Andalusian autonomous process in its beginnings: commemorate in style the massive demonstrations of December 4, 1977 as the Day of the Andalusian Flag.

The autonomous government approved on November 8 a decree establishing the celebration, an idea that came from the founder of the Andalusian Party (PA), Alejandro Rojas-Marcos. On October 16, he shared with Moreno the presentation of a book on the PA and by surprise he raised the idea. Moreno bought it immediately.

And today, 45 years after those demonstrations that were the germ of access to full autonomy, the flag devised by Blas Infante has been displayed on all the balconies of the San Telmo Palace, in an institutional act in which Moreno has urged ” renew and strengthen Andalusianism to always defend Andalucía first and foremost”. He has quoted a few words from Joaquín Sabina, Andalusia’s favorite son and a reference to the left, although less since the day ago he said that he “is no longer so leftist.”

It has also promised to keep the name of Manuel José García Caparrós in “a prominent place in the democratic chronicle of Andalusia.” Moreno was referring to the 18-year-old CC OO trade unionist and Cervezas Victoria worker killed by a gunshot from a National Police corporal at a demonstration held in Malaga. He was “murdered on December 4, 1977,” Moreno said. The PP had always resisted using this word. Two weeks ago he supported in Parliament a proposal by Teresa Rodríguez (Adelante Andalucía) to declassify the minutes of the congressional investigation commission on this case.

It is not the first time that the also president of the Andalusian PP shows this profile – “since I am president I have been an Andalusian activist, it is my obligation”, he told EL PAÍS in an interview – but he had never embraced a woman so strongly way of being and living in Andalusian politics. They are the same wickers, although the most powerful was the defense of the Welfare State, which the PSOE used to broaden its electoral base and almost blend in with the landscape for almost four decades.

The official act was attended by representatives of all the parties, except Vox and Por Andalucía, for different reasons, but Rojas-Marcos had the almost absolute leadership, sitting to the left of the Andalusian president in the Hall of Mirrors and in a preferential place in the hoisting of the flag in the gardens of San Telmo. Both looked out on the main balcony of the baroque façade of the building in an act that was broadcast live by Canal Sur. The Andalusian was never a character loved by the PSOE, not even in the eight years that the PA ruled in coalition with the PSOE (1996-2004) on the Junta. The Socialists accuse him of “betraying” Andalusia for agreeing with the UCD Government, chaired by Adolfo Suárez, a way out of the mess that occurred after the referendum on access to autonomy on February 28, 1980, the official day of Andalusia.

The Socialists, led by Rafael Escuredo, capitalized on the 28F that marked the end of the UCD and the decline of the PA. In the first regional elections of 1982, the PSOE took out 66 deputies; the PA, three. December 4 has always been an ephemeris remembered by the Andalusians and the formations to the left of the PSOE such as the Communist Party and Izquierda Unida, or now Podemos, who yesterday went out again through the streets of Seville celebrating what they consider the Day National of Andalusia. Socialists have always placed 4D on a lower step. The first time this party commemorated him was five years ago.

Far from the halls of San Telmo, the PSOE organized this Sunday the first awards ceremony on December 4 of its Andalusia, Socialism and Democracy foundation chaired by Escuredo. And there the replies to the official speeches were heard. The first elected president of the Board spoke: “We must remind these that the story cannot be sweetened, because history is written and is irreversible”; “There are those who understand that Andalusianism is the expression of an aesthetic”; “some have arrived late to autonomy, but it is never too late if happiness is good”; “The flag, the shield and the anthem belong to everyone and the only father of the Andalusian homeland is Blas Infante, it should be said because some forget it”. But, above all, Escuredo urged the general secretary of his party, Juan Espadas, to “ensure that no one changes, modifies or invents history” to avoid “being erased.”

The complaint that the PP is rewriting the history of Andalusian autonomy since it governed Andalusia after the 2018 elections is heard very frequently in the Andalusian PSOE, but until now very few voices have come out to express it. The PP, for example, proclaims that the former Ucedista minister Manuel Clavero Arévalo is “the father of modern autonomy” or that, as was heard in San Telmo, in the massive demonstrations on December 4 “there was no ideology.” And here the voice that sounded most resounding was that of the journalist Iñaki Gabilondo, one of the winners along with the UGT and COOO unions, the Association of Women in Conflict Zones and the professor of Labor Law Miguel Rodríguez Piñero. “How come there were no ideologies? What there was was no partisanship or combat of acronyms, but the recovery of dignity and the search for justice… Of course he had an ideology!