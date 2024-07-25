“I am not going to participate in the hunt for immigrants.” With this phrase, the president of the Andalusian Government, Juan Manuel Moreno (PP), has worked hard this Thursday to refute the infected arguments of Vox in the Andalusian Parliament against “illegal immigration” — “they are all men and North Africans, where are the children? They have more body and beard than you and I” —, although he has also distanced himself from the speech that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, exhibited last Monday. In a meeting of the National Board of Directors of the PP (which Moreno did not attend), Feijóo leaned towards the thesis of the extreme right by equating immigration and crime. “Solidarity yes, but security too. For those who arrive, but also for those of us who are here. Spaniards have the right to go out calmly on the street,” said the popular president.

In the last session of control of the Government in the Parliament of Andalusia, Moreno has come out in defence of regulated immigration from countries of origin and has responded in very harsh terms to the spokesperson of Vox, Manuel Gavira, who has accused him of “political irresponsibility” for not defending Andalusians against illegal immigration. “We are not going to be complicit in their irresponsibility for a seat, nor in the suffering, pain and fear that an Andalusian goes through because of a crime or a crime committed by an illegal immigrant,” said the far-right deputy.

Moreno has stressed that the Andalusian economy – in the agricultural and construction sectors – “always needs immigrants in a regulated manner” and has asked Vox not to use this issue as a political argument. “You use it in a bloody way, because you think it will give you votes.” The Andalusian president has accused the far-right party of saying things that are not true. “Are you saying that all foreigners are criminals, savages?”

Moreno recalled that “only” 7% of the crimes committed in Andalusia in the last year have been committed by immigrants and that many of them are European. From there he spun a series of questions: “What do you want, that every time we see a person with a different colour to ours or a different way of thinking, an ethnic group, a race, we think that they are a criminal? Do you want to classify them? What do you want to do with that? Do you want votes? Are you capable of denigrating people in our country in exchange for votes?” To these questions he responded solemnly: “Know that I am not going to participate in the hunt for immigrants.”

The Andalusian president has reproached Vox for having broken five regional governments with the PP for accepting the distribution of 400 unaccompanied minors – 30 in Andalusia – from the reception centres in the Canary Islands to the Peninsula. “It is a simple, populist excuse to create instability and in competition with another political force.” [en alusión a la formación de Alvise Pérez] “Let’s see who says the wildest things,” the Andalusian president emphasized.

Juan Manuel Moreno’s words contrast with those spoken by Feijóo in the highest decision-making body between congresses last Monday. “We are a nation with values, those values ​​include helping and giving support to those who need it, but they also include respect for our culture, our beliefs, for women, for homosexuals, for the freedom to feel safe at home,” he said.