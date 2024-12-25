Moreno consults “some acquaintances who are magistrates” to endorse the health contracts investigated by Anticorruption

The president of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno, has made a private consultation to “some acquaintances who are magistrates” about the emergency contracts of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) with private clinics that are being investigated by a judge from Seville and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. for an alleged case of prevarication.

In the case, as a result of a complaint from the PSOE, the current manager of the SAS, Valle García, and her two predecessors, Miguel Ángel Guzmán and Diego Vargas, are accused, who will have to appear in court to explain the extrajudicial award. of 243 million euros to private clinics, through emergency contracts signed between 2020 and 2024.

When asked by Cadena Ser, in an interview broadcast this Wednesday, Moreno has avoided “putting his hand on the fire” for the three high-ranking officials charged, for what he considers “a political complaint” by the socialists. “It is not about putting our hand in the fire, it is about clarifying the facts. And the facts are simple, we start from a political complaint. The PSOE has decided to file a complaint against the Government, a complaint that we do not see.”

The Andalusian president admits that there may be “an administrative reproach” in the granting of these contracts, covered by the exceptional framework enabled by the central government in the worst of the pandemic when it was already repealed. “There may be an administrative reproach, perhaps there may be, but as there should have been in the system as a whole throughout all the years, also when the PSOE practiced it, and also in the system as a whole in Spain,” he assured.

Moreno relies on the two legal reports that the SAS expressly requested to justify the extension of these emergency contracts until the summer of 2023: “It was a moment of urgency, healthcare is complex, when you lack healthcare equipment you cannot wait. , you have to make emergency contracts. They say [el PSOE] that was used beyond what was necessary… As far as I know, there is legal support from government lawyers, so if they have that support for those contracts, they are optimal,” he insists.

But the Andalusian president has also revealed that he made a private consultation with some judges he knows and who are not part of the process. “As far as I know, and with the information I have, and when I have passed it on to some acquaintances who are magistrates, who are in another area and have seen it, they have not seen anything that would lead to a criminal accusation, There could be at most an administrative reproach,” he assured.

The popular leader has been convinced that the open judicial case will come to nothing. Nor has it begun to assess the possibility that the judge investigating the case and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office end up charging the two immediate superiors of the SAS managers, that is, the former Health Ministers in office when the contracts were awarded under suspicion. : Jesús Aguirre, today president of the Andalusian Parliament, and Catalina García, dismissed as head of Health last July and now Minister of the Environment.

“I am the first supporter that, when there is any kind of feeling of darkness, that things be clarified, and the best way is through the courts themselves. I have no fear, together we will have an administration that is as transparent as possible,” Moreno concluded.

The president of the Board has also spoken about the ERE case, and the recent rulings of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts that partially annul and remake the rulings that condemned the former presidents of the Board, Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán, along with part of the leadership of their governments.

“I tend to believe in the work carried out by hundreds of public officials over a decade, judicial police, magistrates, etc… they dedicated many years and the best of themselves to a sentence, and now that has been reviewed,” the leader lamented. popular, which defends that in the ERE case “there were accounting irregularities, things were not done well, there were political leaders and that is there and the citizens know it.” “They have found protection from the Constitutional Court, now we have to repeat those trials in the Provincial Court of Seville and see what they say,” he concludes.

The emergence of Alvise

The president of the Board has also been questioned about the latest Centra barometer, which foresees a reissue of the PP’s absolute majority, the abrupt decline of the PSOE and the possible emergence into the Andalusian Parliament of the party of MEP and ultra agitator Alvise Pérez.

“It surprises me, because it has no territorial structure or roots. With a radical ideological project, I am surprised that there is so much base in Andalusia, we do not know if it is a flower of a day. But the Centra is high, a consequence of the detachment from the permanent confrontation, the pim pam pum, the cheap politicking… Together we feed these political formations, more serenity and dialogue are needed to reduce this type of parties,” Moreno emphasizes. , who is convinced that Andalusians “want a moderate and stable government, pragmatism and not permanent ideologization.”

Regarding the next elections in Andalusia, scheduled for spring 2026, the president of the Board has ruled that “there is no possibility of advancing the Andalusian elections to 2025.” “We have stability, we have budgets and credibility,” he concludes.

Homes in flood zones

Moreno has stood out for his Government’s management of DANA, which affected, above all, the provinces of Málaga and Almería, just after the tragedy that left more than 220 dead in Valencia.

The president of the Board has recognized that this community has many flood-prone areas where people live, because they are homes consolidated since the 1960s, and has announced that the Board “has asked financial entities that mortgages related to flood-prone areas be more expensive, because we want to discourage people from buying homes in these areas.”