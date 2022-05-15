The president of the Junta de Andalucía and PP candidate to remain in that position, Juan Manuel Moreno, insisted this morning in Jerez de la Frontera on the need to ensure a large majority in order to govern alone, as he has been defending in the last months. For that, he continues with his strategy of openly asking for the support of the socialist voter disenchanted with the PSOE and, in a veiled way, he has winked at those related to Vox —which, as the leader of the popular party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, recognized, before they were their voters―, appealing to their management in matters of families —where the extreme right-wing party has recognized that it is going to turn its proposals in Andalusia― and in “the roots” of all the members of the PP electoral lists with the community.

“The 109 candidates have roots. Rooting is that one is on earth, that your father, your grandfather were here, that you know what your city, your region wants and that you understand its singularities”, Moreno pointed out, just one day after the controversy broke out at learning that the Vox candidate for the presidency of the Board, Macarena Olona, ​​had registered at the home of the leader of her party in the Granada municipality of Salobreña, where the ultra leader himself acknowledged that he only lived on vacation.

Moreno has also spoken of the defense of families, appealing to the achievements in his management against those who “only do it from the offices”. Olona said this week that he would place “families at the center of all public policies.” The PP in Andalusia is aware that Vox is polarizing the vote of discontent in all areas and to cut that umbilical cord it wants to oppose complaints, solutions from government tasks, to differentiate itself from the ultra party.

Moreno has pronounced the term families on several occasions this morning to defend another strong idea of ​​his campaign: interest in Andalusia above acronyms. “Andalusian citizens and families are above our acronyms”, has influenced the leader of the PP, in whose pre-campaign, the name or color of his party hardly appears, subject to the motto Andalusia Advanceswith two green arrows.

If the winks to Vox have been veiled, the request for the vote to the PSOE has been direct, just as Moreno has been doing this last week. In the search for that broad majority, the leader of the Andalusian PP knows that the votes of the center are essential. This morning he has come out against the criticism of the Socialist candidate, Juan Espadas, for appealing to his voters, and not only has he reiterated his request, but he has warned that, if the PSOE and “the conglomerate of political forces of the lefts” get one vote more than the right-wing forces, “it will return to a Frankenstein government”.

“I ask for the support of decent and moderate people, dissatisfied with Pedro Sánchez, who do not like that the CNI be handed over to the independentistas,” Moreno said. With all the polls in his favor, he has warned his followers that “we haven’t won anything yet.” “Throughout my life I have seen sung victories that have been lost due to trust”, warned the leader of the PP. And in contrast to the message launched on Saturday by Sánchez himself from Jaén, he has warned that on 19-J what the Andalusians are playing for is “continue advancing” or return to what was four years ago “but in its worst version ”.