Moreno claims his proposal to the government for the Quita: “Andalusia cannot accept something that does not solve any problem”

As every 28F of recent years, they have been found again in official events for the day of Andalusia. Like every year, smiles and kisses in front of the cameras. But less. This time it seemed different: Moreno and Montero, Andalusian President and Minister-Vice President of Spain, the faces will be seen in front of the next regional elections, still without date. And they know. If in 2024 the matter that gave the most to speak was the financing in the political corrillos that follow each other on dates like this, the eternal confrontation between PP and PSOE focuses on these days on the condonation of a debt. Moreno insists: “No one is fooled. Without fair financing for our land, without the resources that correspond to us and that we demand, the self -government of Andalusia is diluted and the rights of the Andalusians are limited ”.

The researcher Pilar Manchón, first favorite daughter of Andalusia in the six years of Moreno’s government

A reciprocal “How are you? good and you?” Minutes before the institutional plenary of Parliament, much less effusive than that of 365 days ago although more tight due to the lack of space because of the rain, which has forced protocol changes on the big day of the Autonomous Community. To the serious gesture of the minister in her greeting to the President, after a week of polish account of the Quita, he was followed by accusations of “Pateta” and “Child attitude” when he got up from the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council. “That it is clear: Andalusia cannot accept something that does not solve any problem, if this means betraying the spirit of equality of February 28,” said the president of the Board during his speech at the Teatro Maestranza in Seville, interrupted by applause in those economic passes.

Less than two days after the communities of the PP, including Andalusian, abandoned in block the meeting in which precisely the Treasury approved La Quita, the president of the Board has been wrapped again in the white and green flag, assuming as since 2019 the autonomist legacy of 28F, to say during his speech at the Teatro Theater of Seville that “Andalusia meets the fiscal obligations that marta Spain. Our problem is the lack of financial resources. We need euros and sound. The money that only exists on paper does not pay roads or build hospitals or schools … it is only accounting illusionism. ”

“More Genoese than Andalusian”

“Andalusia is supportive with others. But that no one confuses solidarity with naivety. It is our responsibility to maintain the common box of all the Spaniards sustaining the welfare state. And claim a Spain without privileges, with the same rights and obligations. In equality each and every one of the Spaniards, ”he said in the line of other 28F speeches but this time he made a week of political confrontation. “Andalusia does not want confrontation, or other bad political habits,” said Moreno.

The appellant “New assignment to independence” who have been denouncing the popular as Moreno is opposed to the “unpublished unfair” that criticizes Montero, who has lived his first 28f as general secretary of the PSOE-A and after a regional congress that the socialists have been willing to travel the last sections of the journey of the desert Absolute majority, for six years. The president of the Board gave him the “Congratulations” for it in his Speech of the Maestranza.





“There is always the opportunity to talk if one does not get up from the table, the problem is when it is summoned for a meeting and instead of dialogue, you get up from the table because you are unable to defend the interests of Andalusia and you prefer to defend the interests of Genoa Street. It is more Genoese than Andalusian, ”the Minister has Esperado Moreno in statements to the media in Parliament, where he has defended that the” savings “that the removal implies in interest can be used for social spending. “Whoever says otherwise, lies.” The president, then, headed towards the plenary hall talking to Canal Sur Radio. After the plenary he spoke to say that “the Board will do what it has always done, which is to defend the interests of the Andalusians.”

It was right next to me when president and minister greeted themselves before 10.00. Surely it would not be that is why Jesús Aguirre, president of Parliament, but the words in his speech seemed addressed to them: “We flee from the useless confrontations and mutual reproaches, and let us add the performance that takes place from the different institutions,” also claiming to work from Andalusia for “the equality and territorial equity of Spain with a unanimous clamor of all political forces, without distinction, regardless ideologies ”.

“Today I am here for the public health of Andalusia”

With the prominence of several Andalusian scientists and spontaneity in the interventions of the winners, the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Referendum of Autonomy of Andalusia, “which would not have been without December 4, 1977” as defended by the award -winning Manu Sánchez, has served to reward the humility of Jesús Navas and the intelligence of Pilar Manchón, new favorite children; And also the force of Medina Azahara, the leadership of Federico Linares, the passion of Abel Moreno, the sensitivity of Pablo Alborán, the art of María del Monte, the spontaneity of Karina, the struggle of Anastasiya Dmytriv, the history of the gypsy people, the work of Javier García Lara, the effort of the group El Jamón, the investigation of Casiana Muñoz, the generos Projection of Carmen Nestares, the Entrepreneurship of Scalpers, the curiosity of Carmen Morales and the values ​​of Manu Sánchez.

All these Andalusians have risen this morning, as the anthem sung this Friday by Pablo Alborán urged. To work, to enjoy the holiday, to whatever. But Manu Sánchez is different. When poor health touches you close, everything is different. The speech with the heart in the humorist (interviewed in the edition of Eldiario.es Andalucía) deserves special mention. “Today I am here for the public health of Andalusia. Let’s mimé it, ”he wanted to highlight before the highest authorities of the Board. A damn cancer was diagnosed two years ago and medical care at the Virgen del Rocío hospital have “saved.”





The communicator has dedicated his new title of “Illustrious” to his four grandparents, like Navas, who has also pronounced a brief speech focused on his family. “Value and humanity, as Blas Infante said,” the humorist concluded, who has given the most emotional moments of the gala in her hug with her friend Eva González, whom the emotion prevented him from presenting him. The researcher Pilar Manchón has claimed the Andalusian idiosyncrasy that leads to Gala “to all corners”, as she presumed. “In this land we do not lack Na”, “We are unstoppable,” he emphasized a more spontaneous intervention than that of the world of football, with a more cured speech as a result of his remarkable shyness.