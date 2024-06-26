Andalusian politics has been rotating on the same axis for three decades: confrontation. The convergence of Andalusia with the rest of Spain and Europe continues to be a long-term goal, there is progress, but the rest does too and the differences, therefore, remain. The blame for everything, whoever governs, lies with someone else and it is called lack of financing and the Government of Spain. Now in the middle of the debate on the possible reform of a model that expired 10 years ago and with the request of the pro-independence forces of Catalonia for their own tax system, the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno, once again plays the same drum music and calls for “rebel” to avoid the “mistreatment of Andalusia.”

Moreno has appeared at his own request in the Andalusian Parliament in a general debate on the Andalusian political situation in which he has put all the focus on the community’s lack of financing. According to her data, Andalusia “loses” 1,500 million euros a year since 2009, bringing the accumulated total to 20,000 million euros. “How many opportunities to converge have we lost in these 15 years?” she asked herself. He himself has specified it with examples in health, education, dependency or housing, pointing out the State as guilty of the shortcomings of its own management.

As if this “grievance” were not enough, according to Moreno, “it is now established that the rich are increasingly richer and that those of us who have fewer resources are increasingly poorer.” For the Andalusian president “Andalusia is being attacked” to which there is only one response: “I am rebelling and we must all rebel.” He has called for the formation of a “common front” and the “unity” of the five parliamentary groups of the Chamber because “if a two-speed Spain wins, we Andalusians are going to lose our future.”

This request has been extended to all Andalusians because, in Moreno’s opinion, we are “facing the historic decision to remain silent or fight so as not to be cornered.” Without expressly citing them, the popular leader has alluded to the request of ERC and Junts for unique financing for Catalonia. “None of us here can admit that under the euphemism of singularity inequality creeps in,” he emphasized.

According to Moreno’s analysis, nothing happens due to “chance”, but rather due to “the belligerence of the Government of Pedro Sánchez.” This reproach is part of the belief that the central government acts against Andalusia when the autonomous Executive is governed by a different party. Something that all of his socialist predecessors have done when the tenant in Moncloa was from the PP.

The Andalusian president in his initial intervention also referred to the case of the ERE, without making any mention of the reports of the Constitutional Court that partially protect the former high-ranking socialist officials convicted of prevarication and embezzlement. “The Junta de Andalucía does not open the news programs due to serious cases of corruption. Now we open them for being leaders in transparency and good manners.” Yes, he has said that the ERE case is “the biggest case of corruption in the history” of Andalusia and the purpose of his Government is to recover “the stolen money.” The Board has already deposited more than 27 million; The final rulings and the Court of Auditors have recognized the return of another 62 million, and the Board is involved in “dozens” of cases in which it claims a further 135 million euros.

Defense of Health management, announcements and profiling on tourism

The president of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno, during the debate on the state of the community. Alejandro Ruesga

Just on the day when the 120,000 professionals of the Andalusian Health System were called to the first strike in its history due to non-compliance with the pact for primary care and professional careers signed by the Andalusian Government a year ago and due to the poor negotiating capacity. of the Ministry of Health, Moreno has defended the management of his Government. The popular leader has insisted on the mantra that never before has so much been invested in Health (30% of the budget), nor had more infrastructure, nor such a large SAS staff and has justified the problems that exist, despite having more resources, in the aging of the population and in the lack of doctors, a problem that has been attributed to the Government of Pedro Sánchez, which “must overcome the paralysis of this legislature” and meet the demands of the communities and to which it has demanded a “ great national pact for Health.” The Andalusian president has defended that the agreement for primary care is being fulfilled, despite the fact that the unions denounce that the monitoring commission has only met once in this time and that 50% of the measures should have been completed by the 30th. June of this year and there is no news about them.

After health – where Moreno has stopped the most, aware that it is one of the points where the opposition will attack him the most this afternoon – the president has also addressed the measures adopted in dependency, education, university, industry, agriculture, works water, climate change —where he has not dedicated a single word to Doñana, after the deep crisis and wear and tear that the defense of the irrigation expansion law meant for his image—, housing or infrastructure. Here he has also appealed to the comparative grievance: “The Minister of Transportation himself has recognized that we are the community where the least investment is executed”; “It is not fair, nor progressive, that it costs us Andalusians twice as much as other Spaniards to have a metro, a road or a railway connection, because that means that we have less quality of life and fewer possibilities for progress, employment and future ”.

As usual and to demonstrate his differences with the extreme right, Moreno has emphasized the defense of women’s equality and has announced the creation of the “Andalusian Women Leaders Forum”, a body that will advise the Government of the Junta that “It will be made up of experts with recognized experience and prestige in matters of female leadership, equality, gender gap, conciliation and co-responsibility.”

In the announcements section, Moreno has also confirmed that next year the Artificial Intelligence Center of Andalusia will be created, in Granada, to compensate for “the setback of not being designated by the Pedro Sánchez government as the headquarters of the Spanish Agency.” of Artificial Intelligence”; and has announced that next week a youth employment plan of 496 million will be signed with the main unions and employers, included within the framework of the Social and Economic Pact for the Promotion of Andalusia that the Board signed with these actors in March 2023. The president has also confirmed two important cultural events that the Board is preparing: a large exhibition on Medina Sidonia in New York and another in the Alhambra with works by Picasso never exhibited in Spain. “I encourage you not to miss it,” Moreno warned.

In the midst of debate in the community about the tourist tax, the limitation of tourist apartments and how to tackle the consequences of touristification, the popular leader has almost tiptoed over tourism. “Let’s not demonize one of the industries that brings the most social development to our land, let’s not have sterile and ideological debates,” requested Moreno, who has acknowledged that the industry department is working to improve the situation, but has not specified how. The president of the Board has limited himself to offering record figures that confirm that tourism is an economic engine of the community that “has brought levels of well-being and progress.”

