The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla (in the center), accompanied by the deputies of the PP José Antonio Nieto, and Loles López, before the control session of the Government this Monday in the Andalusian Parliament. PACO PUENTES (THE COUNTRY)

For many years, the weight of the Popular Party of Andalusia in the national organization was only measured and visualized with one name, that of Javier Arenas, who on April 1 and 2 occupied the front row seat at the Seville congress that elevated Alberto Núñez Feijóo as leader. But the arrival of Juan Manuel Moreno to the presidency of the Board, in January 2019, and his alliance with the Galician president to unseat Pablo Casado from the national presidency of the PP has made it possible for the first time a team from the Andalusian PP, not just one person, have weight in the national leadership.

That is due, they believe in the PP, to the fact that Moreno has launched “a different way of doing things” to achieve a “more open” party, but at the same time he has reinforced a personal brand that was unthinkable three years and four months ago , as the surveys show. The latest from the Andalusian Studies Center ensures that 35.1% of those surveyed prefer him to preside over the Andalusian Government. “We have imposed an Andalusian style of moderation and dialogue, a way of doing things that can be applied throughout Spain,” says the Chairman of the Board. Some of those consulted call it “morenismo”.

Moreno and Feijóo agreed to the incorporation in the Genoa control room of two key people in the Andalusian Government and even the days they will share each week. That of Elías Bendondo at the head of the general coordination; and that of Juan Bravo, in the economic vice-secretary’s office. Many in the PP believe that Moreno is “decapitalized” at the gates of an election and others think that the change is even worse: they see a “brutal interim with two part-time advisers in Madrid.” Even the socialist candidate, Juan Espadas, considered these organic appointments as “a controlled dismantling and blasting” of the Executive.

Bendodo directs the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior, the engine room of the Government of Andalusia, which the PP agreed to in coalition with Ciudadanos and with the external support of Vox after a wait in the opposition of almost 37 years. He has worked with the Andalusian president since New Generations and, furthermore, they are friends. The roles have always been distributed and nobody perceives differences between them. However, his rise as Number Three and Moreno’s announcement on Onda Cero that Bendodo will leave the Government after the regional elections raised suspicions about whether there were cracks in the tandem. They talked about “everything”, say Moreno and Bendodo.

Bendodo, who sees his march to Madrid as “a challenge”, has a main task from his two direct bosses: the Andalusian elections, the first “flying goal” for the PP to reach Moncloa. Until then he ensures he will be full time in Andalusia. “First you have to summon, then win; then add and agree on a government”. He will be until the last minute before packing.

But if the presence of Bendodo was agreed to jointly by Feijóo and Moreno, that of the Minister of the Treasury, Juan Bravo, left at the initiative of the still president of the Xunta. Moreno did not put that name on the table, it was Feijóo who asked him and from there things rolled.

Bravo is part of the Andalusian Government by a carom – he was appointed when the first elected resigned for personal reasons – and was part of Casado’s team. “He is a convert”, they say in the PP. The Treasury Inspector is a staunch defender of budget balance and maintains that by lowering taxes, as the PP claims when it does not govern in Spain, revenue increases.

Bravo has a remarkable power of conviction and knows how to listen. He has negotiated three budgets with Vox. As the economic manager of the PP, he will have to marry the different positions that Feijóo and Moreno maintain on the regional financing system. The Galician claims more weight of the cost of health and education in the most depopulated and aged Spain. The Andalusian defends the population as the main distribution criterion.

Bendodo and Bravo maintain different positions on the electoral date. The Minister of Finance works with extended budgets and wants to have new accounts as soon as possible, which is why he prefers that the elections be held in June. Bendodo opts for October because he believes that political stability is an asset to be preserved. Moreno says that he has not made a decision and gives answers, Feijóo style, yes, no or it depends. But he will do it after Easter and the bets point to June.

The campaign with Feijóo is good for Moreno, if that is how he decides, because they both share a common project. The previous one with Casado on one bus and the candidate on another was a nonsense that went well because the left added less. The lists, this time yes, will be those proposed by the Chairman of the Board. The old casadistas trust that there will be integration.

The departure of both councilors from the Andalusian Government opens the range of new additions, in the event that the PP maintains the Board. There is already speculation in the PP with the Minister of Public Works, Marifrán Carazo, as Minister of the Presidency. It will be another game, but some in the PP remember that Moreno has promised that he will only be eight years as president of the Board. And on that starting line some want to be.