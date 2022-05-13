“It has been worth it, and a lot, to be at Espanyol”. The conclusion of Vincent Moreno could not be more resounding, in the Farewell appearance as coach of Espanyol that this Friday at noon was held at the RCDE Stadium, minutes after his dismissal will be made officialalong with his assistants Dani Pendin and Dani Pastor. He had one more year left on his contract, although it could be broken before the end of the season. And so it has been.

With the presence of Domingo Catoira, who will be the new sports director to the detriment of Francisco Joaquín Pérez RufeteMoreno stressed: “We have had the opportunity to work in a spectacular club in every way, and We have been achieving the objectives that were set, in that project in principle of three years”. “We successfully climbed the category, then we have achieved permanence, which was the objective clearly marked, and solvent. Getting it so clearly has detracted from itbut we prefer to do it that way,” he said.

“We were very excited about next year because it was when we could make the leap in quality, we saw ourselves as capable to reach the target again. But in recent times the atmosphere has been strained and the best decision today was surely this. Everything has a beginning and an end”, acknowledged Moreno, accompanied in the trance by Mao YeCEO of the club, who glossed that “It has been two difficult, hard years, and we consider that we have come to a good end. Once consolidated, we believe that we must close this stage and start a new one”.

With gratitude to all parties, and special emphasis on the fans, Moreno thus closed an appearance without question time: “I leave with the satisfaction of the duties fulfilled, of having belonged to a club that has brutal growth possibilitiesand if everyone goes hand in hand I have no doubt that it will be achieved”.