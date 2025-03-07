The Cajamar Cooperative Group He moves his headquarters from Madrid to Almería, where he has its roots and last year he opened his “financial city” with the start -up of a COMPLEJO IN WHICH 1,500 BANK GROUP PROFESSIONALS WORK and filial companies. The transfer of the registered office was announced this Friday the president of the Andalusian Board, Juanma Moreno, who today plans to meet with those responsible for the entity.

Moreno took advantage of his opening speech of the Table of the General Assembly of the CRU Luis Rodríguez González, president of the Cooperative Credit Bank (Cajamar Group), he reported EFE.

In the opinion of the Andalusian president it is a Decision “very brave” by a very specialized entity in the agricultural sector and that “like all” tends to settle in cities of “maximum reference” and especially in the capital of Spain but has decided that “the best framework to act is Andalusia.”

“From Andalusia he will operate for all Spain,” He referred to as good news because it is “positive” that there are not only administrative decisions in the periphery but also in the field of companies that are committed to these communities.

The Bank of Cooperative Social Bank Administration (BCC), head of the Cajamar Cooperative Group, agreed at the end of February to establish its Registered office at the Financial Center of Cajamar in the Scientific and Technological Park of Almería (Pita).

The 1,500 professionals who work in the Cajamar Group complex and the filial companies offer technological and instrumental services to their financial activity. The decision implies the Unification in the same headquarters of all professionals who serve the 18 entities of the Cajamar Group.

Each of the entities residence in its regions of origin, but the Cooperative Social Credit Bank (BCC) His was his in Madrid when he was created by proximity to supervisors and regulator.