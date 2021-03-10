Andalusia will be an island of harmony in the midst of the rupture between the Popular Party and Citizens triggered by the motion of censure presented in Murcia and extended to Madrid. Although in the minority, both forces will exhaust the legislature and focus on fighting the pandemic and the economic crisis. That was the commitment assumed this Wednesday by the president of the Board, Juanma Moreno, and his vice president, Juan Marín, who appeared jointly in Parliament to convey a message of unity and stability.

Moreno Bonilla assured that in Andalusia the relationship between both forces is one of “complicity, affection, understanding and mutual responsibility”, which allows the Andalusian Government to face what it considers “the worst crisis in history”, in relation to the pandemic and its economic consequences.

Calls to the President



The president assured that he was prompted to appear alongside Marín after receiving calls from various economic and social sectors that after what happened in Madrid and Murcia showed their concern about the institutional situation that could be unleashed in Andalusia and emphasized that the government pact enjoys in good health to carry out a responsible management in the face of the crisis. Moreno Bonilla assured that what the citizenship demands is responsibility in the current situation and that therefore it is not the time for elections or motions of censure.

In the same sense, Marín expressed himself, who assured that his group of 21 parliamentarians is cohesive and without differences regarding the need to maintain the current course until the end of the legislature. The vice president affirmed that in December 2018 the majority of Andalusians voted in favor of political change and that direction will remain until the mandate is exhausted. “This is not the time to make gestures or turns,” he stressed.

In relation to Vox’s claim that the elections be advanced and its threat not to support the Government again in parliamentary votes, Marín assured that it is not a matter that worries the executive, since it has been ruling in the minority since the beginning of the legislature and negotiating each law and each decree one by one. “It will not affect anything,” he said.