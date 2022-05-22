He had to dance with the ugliest, as the popular saying goes, the local Moreno deputy from Ahome, César Ismael Guerrero. And it is that they gave him the legislative task of receiving the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, who was summoned for some proceedings in the political trial that is being carried out in the State Congress. The verbal jerking occurred when Guerrero, from the Investigating Commission, prevented the notary who was accompanying Estrada Ferreiro from entering the premises. He wouldn’t have done it because he started a chatterbox. He was made of words, but Guerrero held on to his role. The mayor did not get away with it, he entered alone with his lawyer and, after the diligence that lasted hours, he came out with another loudmouth against Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. They say that Guerrero is ready for other episodes in the next few days because there are other errands.

TO THE OTHER that María Inés Pérez Corral comes to Ahome will no longer come as Undersecretary, but as Secretary of Welfare in Sinaloa. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya took protest as such instead of Ruth Díaz Gurría, whom she thanked for whatever reasons. Pérez Corral was recently in Los Mochis handing out cards to the beneficiaries. With this promotion, it is said that the morenistas gain more power in the cabinet.

FOR COURAGE of some and celebration of others, a new survey placed Gerardo Vargas Landeros among the five with the highest approval of mayors in the country. The mayor from Ahome is the only Morenoist in the first places, because the other four, those above him, are from the National Action Party. Now it is the pollster Massive Caller that published the measurement of the country’s mayors, in which Ahome appears, as well as in other polling companies. On this occasion, Vargas Landeros has 54.7%; below Jesús Antonio Nader, from Tampico, Tamaulipas, with 55.7; Luis Bernardo Nava, from Querétaro, Querétaro, with 56.1; Alejandra Gutiérrez, from León, Guanajuato, with 56.4, and in first place, Romina Contreras, from Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, with 56.9. Vargas’s communication team disclosed it. Some found him the reason for the state of mind of Vargas Landeros at the Wellness Fair in Carranza, Valle del Carrizo. He was greeting, smiling and what follows.

THE ONE WHO WALKS very moved is the treasurer of Ahome, Antonio Vega. And it is that he went to visit the unions, which was sold as something historical. He met with the trustees and other people to gather the needs and respond to them. There was no shortage of people who said that maybe he wants to get a good start by 2024. That is, start taking town baths. Not only that, but this weekend he also met with the Secretary of Administration and Finance of the state government, Enrique Alfonso Díaz Vega. This meeting, he justified, with the fact that he is following the instructions of Mayor Vargas Landeros to strengthen relations with officials of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. And well, he with his pair, where is the cash, what he takes care of to solve the problems in the municipality.