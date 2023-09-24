The fact that several PRI members, PAN members and even Citizen Movement members have joined the Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for him to win the presidency of the republic in 2024, did not satisfy many Morenistas, and in Guasave was no exception, as was the case of Marco Antonio Borboa Trasviña, who specifically attacked those from the PRI, pointing out that they do not want them as candidates for Brunette, since they are corrupt and betray the country. The municipal chronicler is one of the few Morena supporters who sneaked into the administration of Martín Ahumada Quintero, and described as cynical all those characters from other parties who previously mocked Morena and today want to be in it to preserve their privileges, in addition to stopping the so-called Fourth Transformation, because according to Professor Borboa, they only camouflage themselves to continue living off the people.

Precisely For all the demands that the Morenistas made yesterday in Culiacán for accepting so many figures from other parties in the Morena project, next weekend militants of this Movement will meet in Guasavewithout the presence of leaders, and they will have to close ranks on that issue. Morena in Guasave She has won the mayoralty twice with external candidates, first it was with Aurelia Leal in 2018, although she has always been on the left and today she is already a member of the party, and in 2021 they did it with the current president, Martin Ahumadaa character who never actively participated in politics, until now, but with whom the Morenistas do not identify, so the intention is that by 2024 he will be a member of the party and with experience within it, who seeks to win the municipal presidency .

The one that seems He was already relieved of the strong flu he had, and it was even thought that he had been infected with covid, it was the Mayor Martín Ahumada QuinteroWell, yesterday I was in the city of Culiacán to attend the event that was headed by Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, with whom he even took a selfie. The Guasavense president was very far from the stage where the Morena candidate for the presidency of the republic was, and when she took a photo with all the characters that accompanied her, and they left the public that accompanied them as a background, Ahumada Quintero decided to get on to a chair so he could appreciate himself well and know that he was there, a photo he posted on his social networks.

As it had already been commented before in this same space, the breakfasts free that gives the Municipal Youth Institute to the Guasaven students is a very successful action, but the fact of only giving them 50, without a doubt, greatly limits their desire to support, since in half an hour they are running out, but hundreds of young people are left out of it, for what the director of IMJUJorge Alain Cruz Montoya, should better channel the budget to those types of causes that are very helpful.