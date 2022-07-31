The Morena party yesterday summoned the Mexicans to the election of their advisers who will participate in the Ordinary National Congress for Unity and Mobilization. In Mazatlán, from early on, thousands of citizens packed the modules installed in the Adolfo López Mateos y Urías neighborhood, to cast their vote. They are districts 06 and 01 respectively. For federal deputy Juan Torres Navarro, the process was anti-democratic and he pointed to the hands of Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres as the one who messed up the internal election with vote-buying and hauling, since he wants his operators to win in the southern part of the state.

Although the leaders in the state they have stated that Morena is a party with a different ideology than the traditionalist PRI and PAN governments, they have fallen into the same vices to obtain the results of an election at the polls. This is evident with the election process of the 10 congressmen who will represent Sinaloa nationally, with the indiscriminate transport of citizens to take them to vote and thus obtain the results that the different currents of Morenoites want for the good of their interests. The main tool used by the leaders and political operators of Morena in Escuinapa was to make “cochi hand” to the citizens who benefit from social programs, to whom they conditioned that if they did not go out to vote, they would lose this benefit that is granted. by the federal government.

a few hours after the mayor of Mazatlan, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, inaugurated with great fanfare the overpass on March 21st street, they began to put a heavy rotary hammer in it to open some wells. The works did not go unnoticed by most of the walkers, since it is a recently inaugurated work and was already being corrected. The ‘megatope’, as people in Mazatlan call it, cost almost 300 thousand pesos, a figure that was considered by many to be very high, since they saw it as unnecessary, since people continue to cross March 21st street without pain or glory .

And what the mayor said that people who do not use the pedestrian crossing will be sanctioned with a fine, because it caused laughter. Yesterday there was no transit authority to warn pedestrians that they would be fined for evading the right of way, since everyone crossed the street where they could and wanted. It only remains to wait for the municipal authority to buy the devices that “El Químico” said that will catch the pedestrian who does not walk on the right path, to drop the fine.

Hard challenge is what they face the leaders of the PRD in Escuinapa, who in an approach with the Municipal Committee proposed the new projects with which they will try to seek rapprochement with the citizens of Escuinapa and announced the opening of their offices in view of the next electoral process of 2024 that will allow them to be in the play. The challenge is great for this political party, which has little membership, no political structure and has shown that each triennium only benefits a few.