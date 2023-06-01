Directors, militants and supporters of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) of the municipality of Torreon, Coahuilathey announced their accession to the project headed by the candidate for the governorship of the Citizen Alliance for Security of the PAN, PRI and PRD, Manolo Jimenez Salinas.

The General Secretary of the Morena Municipal CommitteeAlejandro García Martínez and the Secretary of Finance, Martha Ponce Rivas, along with supporters and activists indicated that they will also support the alliance candidates for deputies of the local districts of La Laguna.

They expressed their great disappointment for the actions of MorenaBesides its inconsistency, democracy is missing and lack of commitment to its municipal structure.

“We have found in the Manolo Jiménez project, firm, clear proposals and with a hope of security, health and economic development for Coahuila”, they externalized.

For her part, the leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) In Torreón, Verónica Martínez García, welcomed the new colleagues who have the commitment to work for a better Coahuila.

“Manolo Jiménez will be our next governor, and he will attend to the needs of the people of Coahuila, but he cannot do it alone, he needs to form a great team, that is why the inclusion of more people is always valuable,” said the PRI leader, who also thanked the confidence of these leaders to join the project.