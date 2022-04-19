the bitter taste. The morenistas of Ahome woke up with the hangover of the defeat of the electrical reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the Chamber of Deputies. To the avalanche of PRI, PAN, PRD and Citizen Movement jubilation, some came out with what they like best: calling opponents traitors. That was the central message of the morenista federal deputy Ana Ayala Leyva. In addition, she catapulted him with the electoral one, since she called on society to take note because the traitors will return to ask for their vote. Another who came out in the same style was the local Morenista deputy Juana Minerva Vázquez. Others are that not even the sun warms them, an unequivocal sign that they feel defeated. And they replicate the arguments of the Morenoite “machuchones” and of President López Obrador himself to make opponents look bad in front of the citizens.

The work. The mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, boasted yesterday the result of the operation that they carried out on holy days in the recreational centers of the municipality. And it is that the balance was white on the beaches, the river and in the ceremonial centers. He did not fail to recognize the work of the preventive, road and Civil Protection agents, but above all the behavior of the citizens, which he described as exemplary. However, Vargas Landeros was realistic because he did not omit the two deaths that were recorded. This is the young man who was killed by the owner of a chicken shop in Villa de Ahome in an apparent robbery and the other in an accident in the El Tule ejido, Higuera de Zaragoza. In the press conference that he offered, accompanied by the secretary Genaro García Castro and the secretary of Public Security, Julio César Romanillo, among other officials, the mayor lamented these deaths that were outside the radius of action of the vacation operation.

In white. Those who also raised the white flag on holy days were the mayors of El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, and Choix, Amalia Gastélum. They had no intentional or accidental deaths. Each one on their own and in their own way, Leyva and Gastélum highlighted the work carried out by the agents and the aid bodies, as well as the attitude of the people from Fortens.

Bill paid off. The mayor of El Fuerte stood up yesterday for paying “the historic debt” they had with the Potable Water and Sewerage Board of the Municipality of Ahome. The amount of 8 million pesos, already with the discount, was received by the Ahomese mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros and the general manager of Japama, Raúl Pérez Miranda. Both Leyva and Vargas mentioned that this was thanks to the intervention of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. What is known was that he spoke with both of them, but nothing more. Former Mayor Guillermo “Billy” Chapman “chased the hare”, but Vargas Landeros caught up with her. And it is that Chapman collected that debt, but because of his rudeness and protagonism, the then mayor Nubia Ramos sent him through a tube. And now it was the turn of Leyva and Vargas, who did understand each other.

For development. The one who became the most farsighted official of all is Bernardo Cárdenas Soto, Secretary of Economic Development in Ahome. And it is that he swears and perjures that the indigenous consultation on the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo will be positive because the traditional peoples close to the project are informed and want development. In fact, he mentioned that the indigenous have signed collaboration agreements with the Gas and Petrochemical company of the West. In reality, what is missing is for Semarnat to set a date for the indigenous consultation.