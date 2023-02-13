As happened to the mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero in a meeting of morenistas, the secretary of the City Council was also booed by members of that political faction during the assembly that he attended last weekend and in which the state leader of Brunette, Merary Villegas Sanchez. Daniel Hibraim López Armenta He was surprised at the meeting where the Youth Affinity Committee was protested and since he was presented in the presidium the booing began, because they do not consider him a member of that party, especially because he does not agree to the letter with their ideals . Although Merary Villegas asked the attendees for respect, at the end of the event a morenista requested the floor and disapproved that there were three servants of the Nation who are active in said youth committee, because a colleague of hers, named Fidelia, Daniel Hibraím gave it on leave as a servant for attending a morenistas event, and now it turns out that he is promoting them.

At that same event de Morena, the one who made a scandal because they did not let her sit next to Merary Villegas was the local deputy Rosiely Sanchez Sanchez, of which it is only known that she is from Guasave but is not among the most active legislators in the State Congress. It turns out that the leader of Morena in Sinaloa invited the trustee of the City Council, Georgina Burciaga, to sit next to her, since the latter had placed herself with the rest of the public and asked her to be part of the presidium. When the legislator got to where the special guests were, she told Burciaga Armenta to get out of the chair because it belonged to her, despite the fact that they had no names, but given Sánchez Sánchez’s rude attitude, the attorney general asked her to sit next to her, because she would not move from there, then the deputy began to throw tantrums, raising her voice in tone. They say that she felt sorry for the leader of the morenistas, who offered to give her her chair and that she would remain standing, although in the end she did sit in another place, but the scandal had already done so.

At the insistence of the mayor Martin Ahumada Quintero For selling the two ambulances that the past administration inherited to him as old iron, the deputy Aurelia Leal López sent him to say that this urgency to deregister the two vehicles that he received working and that today look dismantled is very suspicious. She advised him not to sell ambulances because in the event that they are required for an expert opinion by the Superior State Auditor, it will be necessary to see the explanation that the municipal president will give in this regard.

to a week the expiration of the deadline for the outbreak of strike of the Autonomous Union of Workers of the City of Guasave, it is expected that this week there will be a meeting or agreements and the salary increase of 12 percent that they ask for at least is authorized, in addition to 50 new union positions. At the moment, Satag is open to dialogue and agreeing to agreements, as long as the workers’ rights are respected, because otherwise, the strike would begin on the 27th.

