Mexico City.- The National Commission of Honesty and Justice of Morena (CNJH) denied doubling down on officials or legislators who also hold a position in state or national leadership.

At the national level, this restriction points to the general secretary of the party, Citlalli Hernández, who has said that by not charging for that position she can act as a senator.

The Moreno internal body argued that article 8 of the new statutes must be appliedwhich establishes that the executive management bodies should not include authorities, officials or members of the Legislative, Executive and Judicial Powers of municipalities, states or the Federation.

In the recent renewal of local and national committees, the members were, in several cases, state government officials or local and federal deputies.

The new restriction would also affect the federal deputy Andrea Chavez, who is Secretary of Communication, Black Almondlocal deputy in Sinaloa, who was elected as head of Sexual Diversity.

Last Monday, after the CNHJ called for those who do double duty to resign, the national leader of Morena, Mario Slimaffirmed that he would speak with the members of that body to explain to them that these officials, and other public servants at the state level, must have both positions because the party needs it that way.

“As CEN, we are going to ask the Commission that in these cases help usbecause of the importance that we are living in the double court of the Legislative, that they allow us to work in the conditions that they have.

“Then, no way, let them help us and double,” he said.

However, on Friday night the Commission denied this permission.

“From the provisions of the statutory norm, the general rule of restriction so that the members of the Executive Management bodies of Morena simultaneously hold their partisan position and one that constitutes authority, either as officials or civil servants, members of the legislative, executive and judicial powers of any level of government.

“Those members of the Executive Management bodies of Morena who are in the normative assumption established in article 8 of the statute, must fully comply with the internal regulation, they have the responsibility to separate themselves from the assignment that constitutes authority, in a short period of time” , establishes the agreement.

Those involved must immediately inform the municipal, state and national executive committees, as well as the CNHJ.

This article It does not apply to those who are civil servants and were elected as congressmen or national or state councilors.such as the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, or the presidential spokesman, Jesús Ramírez.