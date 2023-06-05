The old PRI stronghold has fallen. For the first time in 94 years, the Institutional Revolutionary Party will have to cede power in the State of Mexico. Morena has managed to snatch from the PRI its most precious jewel, the homeland of its last president, the most populous entity and with the greatest electoral weight in the country. The first electoral trends have confirmed this Sunday the triumph of Delfina Gómez, who will become the first woman in history to reach the governorship. They have also ratified the dominance of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party, which had no registration just 10 years ago, already has 23 state governments with its allies, more than double that of the entire opposition as a whole. Never has a political force in Mexico grown so fast in such a short time. PRI member Manolo Jiménez will be the next governor of Coahuila, where he swept more than double the votes of second place, according to first estimates.

“The master battle has been won. In a battle that lasted almost a century, the people of Edomex have decided to put an end to the Atlacomulco Group and its corruption,” said Mario Delgado, the president of Morena, just a few minutes after the polls closed. “It is a victory for working families and women who have fought for our rights to be recognized,” Gómez said in his acceptance speech, in which he called his victory “a historic moment.” Shortly after, the National Electoral Institute (INE) certified the victory by issuing a quick count that gave Gómez an irreversible advantage of about 10 points over the PRI member Alejandra Del Moral, who admitted defeat despite initially claiming victory. , supported by the leaders of the Va por México alliance.

Shouts of “Governor, Governor!” had resounded in Del Moral’s war room, which was surprisingly proclaimed the winner of the contest. “We won this election. I will be absolutely respectful of the electoral authority,” said Del Moral, after being raised by the leaders of the PRI, the National Action Party (PAN) and the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD). The quick count settled any doubt. Del Moral acknowledged her defeat, this time alone and accompanied by second swords such as Santiago Creel and Beatriz Paredes: “I greet the teacher Delfina Gómez Álvarez, next governor.” Nearly half of the Mexicans did not vote, according to the first estimates.

The Va por México coalition is shaping up, for its part, to a resounding victory in Coahuila, where the first data give a comfortable advantage to Manolo Jiménez, candidate of the PRI, the PAN and the PRD. “Here in Coahuila a very important message is sent: the magic formula is working together,” Jiménez said in his thank-you speech. The victory in Coahuilense territory is the main argument of the opposition partners that the papers were saved in this year’s elections, with an overall score of a tie with one governorship per side. But there are several alarm signals behind the triumphalist speeches. The PRI and the PAN fell back compared to the 2017 elections, in which they obtained more than 70% of the votes competing with each other, and the new electoral map of the country anticipates that the tricolor will be limited to only two governorships, Durango and Coahuila. , the only State in the country where there has been no political alternation.

“Morena is the big winner of the night, due to the visibility and electoral weight of the State of Mexico,” says Alejandro Díaz Domínguez, a professor at the Tec de Monterrey School of Government. There are several specialists who question the notion that this year’s voting ended in a “tie.” Because the State of Mexico has a register of more than 12.5 million voters and Coahuila barely exceeds 2.5 million voters. Because the Edomex It is the second economic engine of the country, because Morena has established itself as the main force in urban centers —with the exception of Monterrey and Guadalajara—, because of its budgetary weight, because of the centralism that still prevails in the country and because the victory of the The president’s party was made at the expense of the PRI machine, which once seemed impregnable and unbeatable. Also due to the political moment in which the disaster for the opposition occurred, practically a year after the 2024 elections.

“Morena has cannibalized a PRI on its knees and which has very little left to defend,” says analyst Carlos Bravo Regidor. For the president’s party, the election in the State of Mexico was key in its electoral expansion process, but also because of the correlation of forces that remains from tonight’s results, says Bravo Regidor. The entire opposition has been reduced to nine governorships, while Morena already governs around 7 out of 10 Mexicans in the state order. Before the arrival of the cherry wave, the president’s party started this six-year term with only seven governors. “The notice was on the door,” adds the specialist, “Delfina Gómez had already been very close six years ago and it gives the impression that the PRI did not heed those notices to avoid the debacle or reverse the reputational burden in which it has become converted”.

Morena sought to give that blow of authority, not only in the face of citizens, but also by absorbing and weakening the structure on which its rivals rely to compete. The results not only show the migration of voters, they also point to the transfer of operators, cadres and resources to mobilize in the next campaigns. “For Morena, it was important to send the PRI to the canvas, rip its hair out, and contribute to the narrative that the opposition is defeated,” says Miguel Eraña, an academic at the Universidad Iberoamericana. Several party leaders joined in the congratulations. “Mexico continues to make history,” celebrated Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of government of Mexico City. “Perseverance and consistency in the social and political struggle are always successful,” said Senator Ricardo Monreal. “A great triumph for the cause in which we are active,” said Marcelo Ebrard, the Secretary of Foreign Relations.

But not everything is good news for Morena. The failure of Armando Guadiana in Coahuila is the reflection of a campaign marked by fragmentation and in which the lack of agreements to build a unity candidacy was paid dearly, a possibility still latent in 2024. When the party’s president, Mario Delgado , forced the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Party to leave their candidates adrift, it was already too late. It was a warning that his allies weigh not only because of the votes they can contribute to the government bloc, but also because of their ability to pick up figures within the movement who have felt “mistreated” or who are not satisfied with the method of distributing the candidacies. Díaz Domínguez assures that the minority allies have been revalued and have more elements to negotiate. “Before they were seen only as ‘satellite’ or ‘business’ parties, now they have become safeguards to prevent ruptures from leading the opposition to dissent,” he points out.

After an election that put coalitions, polls and current electoral rules to the test, the figures for Coahuila and the State of Mexico also show changes in Mexican voters, their demands and the bets to convince them. “It is no longer the electorate of 30 years ago, it is much more complex,” says Luz María Cruz Parcero, an academic at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. “There are still strong patronage deals, but there are increasing signs that the generalizations that were made are no longer as useful and that voters are becoming more rational and demanding,” she adds.

The closing of election day was the last rehearsal before 2024 and also marks the starting signal for the presidential elections next year. Almost the morning after the victory speeches and celebratory parties in the campaign war rooms, both coalitions will begin discussing who their candidates will be and how they will be chosen. All eyes are now on the succession race.

