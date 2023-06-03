Not even ten years has it taken Morena to become the preponderant force in Mexico, covering the map where the PRI used to rule with icing. Few regions resist him. Those who do see the party grow at a sustained pace, as if there were no other way than to give in to its power. Ten years ago, Morena didn’t even exist. Seven years ago, he did not have a single one of the country’s 32 governorships and he lacked power in Congress. He now counts on the fingers of his hands the States that he lacks. For better or worse, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate have become his boardroom.

With the victory anticipated by the polls in the State of Mexico, the party of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, would consolidate an impressive territorial power ahead of next year’s presidential elections. There are already 22 state governments, home to 89 and a half million inhabitants: two out of every three Mexicans live in regions governed by Morena. The formation accumulates more power than the PRI in its last stage of power, crowned in 2012, with the victory of Enrique Peña Nieto in the presidential elections and his reflection in Congress.

The academic Humberto Beck, a professor at the Center for International Studies at El Colegio de México, precisely highlights Morena’s ability to break barriers. “If one looks at the map of the governorships, it is clear that Morena broke the geographical-political structure that prevailed in the country during the transition years,” he explains, referring to the two six-year terms of the PAN at the helm of the Government, first with Vicente Fox and then with Felipe Calderón, from 2000 to 2012.

“The north favored the PAN or the PRI and the south the PRI or the PRD. That was very obvious,” Beck explains. “And now this is broken. Morena is in Baja California and Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, ”he adds. “Winning the State of Mexico implies breaking one of the great barriers that remained, due to the historical association of the region with the PRI. They had already broken the northern barrier with the PAN, now breaking that of Edomex would imply a new degree of territorial consolidation that changes the coordinates of politics”, he argues.

Juan Jesús Ramírez, coordinator of the Political Studies and Government degree at the University of Guadalajara, elaborates on the importance of a possible victory for Morena in the face of 2024. “Of every 1,000 voters in the country, 120 or 130 are in the State from Mexico. Look at the difference: Coahuila barely contributes 25 out of every 1,000. That’s the difference, he explains. “It would be a great advance in terms of positioning, of consolidation, because it is a historically PRI state, home to one of the strong groups of the party, the Atlacomulco group, to which Peña Nieto belongs.”

The PRD and the Maximato

In addition to forceful, the rise of Morena has been meteoric these years, especially considering its beginnings. López Obrador’s failure in the 2012 presidential elections left him in a bad position within the PRD. The man from Tabasco had lost the elections for the second time, this time by a wide margin, unlike those of 2006, in which only a handful of votes separated him from office. López Obrador then denounced fraud and occupied downtown Mexico City for months, going so far as to name his own cabinet in resistance. But in 2012 things had changed. The PRD thought that the future lay in renewal and López Obrador decided to go left. They were the beginnings of Morena.

The party had a hard time starting. From its birth as a political movement in 2012, to its conversion into a party, in 2014, until its first victories, four years have passed. Today, the situation has completely turned around. The PRD is headed for extinction, led in the shadows by the same people who looked down on the current president. He has no governorships left and his reach in Congress shrinks with each election. Their preserves of power are reduced to a few mayors’ offices in Mexico City, which they dominate in a coalition with the PAN, an alliance unthinkable ten years ago.

The question now, beyond the State of Mexico, is whether Morena has reached its limit or still has room for growth. And, if so, where, how and for how long. For Beck, further growth is possible. “There are accessible reserves of power. For example, in the Bajío ”, he says, referring to states in the center, such as Querétaro, Guanajuato, even Jalisco, still in the hands of the PAN and the Citizen Movement. “The same thing happens in half of the northern states. Nuevo León, Chihuahua and Durango continue to be in the hands of the opposition, ”he adds.

The expert points out that the key to the future will be, “more than ideological control, the association with the presidential power. The fact that a party has presidential power generates political magnetism, which drives alternations, ”he says. And not just magnetism. “States have limited budgetary independence. They continue to receive considerable amounts from the Federation. To the extent that these resources are mediated by the central power, whoever has the presidency determines the political sphere at the local level”, he continues. “In the event that Morena wins in 2024, and López Obrador’s push is maintained, the party will be able to continue disputing historic positions of power.”

Both Beck and Ramírez point to an obstacle: the scarce institutional development of the cherry party is an obstacle, with a view to a future without its founder. Or, in the words of Ramírez: “people see López Obrador, not Morena. Once I leave politics, the party will lose that strength.” The expert says: “Starting in 2024, López Obrador will no longer be the center of attention. Now, the party is still united, later we will see what happens. Cohesion will depend on what happens in the electoral process. The problem would be that there are candidates who are dissatisfied with the results of the polls,” he says, referring to Morena’s election system for the 2024 presidential elections. “Given a possible break between Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Ricardo Monreal, etc., there will be states that will be more with one than with others, and there could be detachments ”.

In the end, Morena and the political future of the country will depend on the strength of the current president. “In a formal or informal way, his leadership will continue to be the unifying force of that group. Taking that into account, I think that this leadership will allow them to continue competing in regions where the barrier has not been broken. Because even though AMLO is not in the presidency, his leadership will be combined with the continuity of Morena in the National Palace, ”says Beck.

Ramírez poses a paradox as a possible future for Morena and the country. “To the extent that the image of López Obrador weakens, the inertia in favor of Morena will end. But if society has the feeling that, whoever wins the presidency in 2024, it is López Obrador who moves it, it would be good for Morena, ”he says. The expert recalls the Maximato, the years in which the great leader of the post-revolutionary regime, Plutarco Elías Calles, who was the founder of the PRI, controlled the presidents that succeeded him. “I see it as difficult for it to happen like then, but it could happen that it maintains a media presence,” he says, pointing to the president.

