Candidates for directing the Coordination of the Defense of Transformation yesterday they concluded their pfirst week of tours by different entities in Mexico.

Ricardo Monreal, Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López, Marcelo Ebrard, Manuel Velasco and Gerardo Fernández Noroña held meetings with supporters and citizens in informative assemblies about the achievements of the Fourth Transformation.

the speeches

Claudia Sheinbaum and Marcelo Ebrard bet on talking about equality in different contextsshe spoke about the importance of women being in places of public representation and he about improving access to education.

Manuel Velasco reused some projects he carried out in his Chiapas government and encouraged to practice sports.

Ricardo Monreal assured that he will improve the security of the countryprecisely in Zacatecas, and asked for the confidence of his supporters in this process.

In a call for true justice in Mexico, Adán Augusto attacked the SCJN and affirmed that it will have changes in 2024.

Meanwhile, Fernández Noroña reiterated that the people love him and that everything is going very well down below.

SLP

“We will fight to have a more prosperous country, I am one of you, I will put all my effort”: Ricardo Monreal, Morenista

Ricardo Monreal continued with his tours of Zacatecas. He was in Fresnillo, Jerez and Ojocaliente, where he held informative assemblies in which he focused his speech on security issues and asked supporters to trust Morena to continue with the transformation process.

not a simulation

In San Luis Potosí, he reiterated in front of men and women that this match process is not a simulation and that the dice are not loaded, so he will fight until the end. Before the event, he was received by a group of taxi drivers with signs of affection.

EDOMEX

“The Fourth Transformation has a woman’s face and must continue the legacy”: Claudia Sheinbaum, morenista

In full celebration of her birthday, Claudia Sheinbaum visited Santiago de Querétaro to participate in an assembly where she highlighted the importance of women’s participation in public life and the fundamental role of this entity in this process.

substantive equality

Yesterday, he also toured the State of Mexico in three assemblies that began in Tecámac, continued in Nezahualcóyotl and ended in Valle de Chalco, where he expressed the need to continue with the transformation of the country to guarantee substantive equality among citizens.

oaxaca

“Nobody stops the movement, there will be continuity with change, we are the strength of the people”: Adán Augusto López, Morenista

Adán Augusto López was seen in various municipalities of Oaxaca, who began the tour with Matías Romero and ended in Miahuatlán, where he qualified there was an emotional meeting that from his perspective confirms that the desire for change in Mexico generates a fairer, more inclusive and equitable country. .

Justice

In one of his informative assemblies, López assured that there would also be a radical change in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation by 2024, since he affirmed that this Power works in favor of the power cupolas and not of the Mexican people.

Jalisco

“We have to open up the possibilities for everyone to reach higher education”: Marcelo Ebrard, Morenista

Marcelo Ebrard coincided last weekend with young people from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, in which it is necessary to improve the conditions for access to education, after listening to men and women, he proposed to create a General Youth Law.

post by post

Yesterday he also walked with his wife, Rosalinda Bueso, through the most famous flea market in the port, where he talked with the merchants about their expectations regarding public safety and opportunities for their children. Likewise, he attended the inauguration of the Summer Festival “Al Calor del Mariachi”.

Tlaxcala

“Educating with environmental responsibility is a pioneering effort in Mexico”: Manuel Velasco, PVEM

Despite the setback he suffered due to personal matters, Manuel Velasco appeared at the La Malinche National Park, in Tlaxcala, to present to teachers a didactic material that he made in his time as governor of Chiapas, with the purpose of implementing a responsibility education environmental.

promote sport

Previously, he met with a small group of athletes in the Chapultepec Forest where he called on the general population to exercise and spoke in favor of investing in a greater number of sports spaces in neighborhoods and neighborhoods.

veracruz

“Today I already said that if you talk to me that you support me, then put the cardboard, show your love”: Gerardo Fernandez, PT

Continuing on tours of the port of Veracruz, Fernández Noroña was received at an informative assembly on the boardwalk, where supporters came with flags and canvas to receive the candidate for the Coordination of the Defense of Transformation.

great attendance

He also held a book signing, where he lived closely with some citizens and yesterday he visited Coatzacoalcos in one more informative assembly.

In a transmission through his social networks, he asked the people who support him to go out with cardboard to the streets so that more of the support that there is is seen.