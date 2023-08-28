Will Morena have a presidential candidate? Will it be the former president of the capital Claudia Sheinbaum or will it be the former foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard? Or will the former Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López surprise? Could Senator Ricardo Monreal come from the last place and come back? In a matter of days, Mexicans will obtain the answers to these questions. As of this Monday, the national survey with which the ruling party will define its presidential candidacy will begin, with a view to the 2024 elections. caps —as the candidates for Morena are popularly known— had 70 days to promote themselves throughout the country in search of sympathy, in a highly anticipated internal process that defied all laws and put the electoral authorities in trouble. Whoever wins the poll will receive command of his political movement from Andrés Manuel López Obrador and will have the enormous task of championing his project next year. No survey has mattered as much as this one. The uprising will last seven days, and the final result will be announced on September 6.

López Obrador has been from start to finish the great driver of the succession in Morena, a party that he founded and that served as an electoral platform in 2018, when, after two failed attempts, he finally won the presidential election (he has been the leader with the most votes of the history of Mexico). López Obrador intervened in the succession process in order to avoid internal rupture and maintain a united party to face the opposition at the polls. Whether or not the president achieves his mission is something that will also be known in a few days. The truth is that the caps They have reached this final stretch dragging a strong wear, which included from criticism for the waste of money in some of the campaigns to accusations of “charging” officials to favor some candidates.

Ebrard, ranked second by most polls, has struggled to get the message across that the internal contest is only between him and Sheinbaum. The former chancellor —who was also head of the capital’s government— has maintained that, while he offers to consolidate and even perfect the obradorista project, Sheinbaum represents only an immobile continuity. For her part, the former president has opted for a flat campaign, without shocks or confrontations, which has allowed her to manage her advantage as a leader in the polls and navigate calm waters. Adán Augusto, as the former Secretary of the Interior is known, has highlighted his similarities with the president — his origins in Tabasco, the surname López, he speaks from the southeast — to gain sympathy and come out of third place in the measurements. Monreal has repeatedly accused that he failed to raise his popularity due to the two-year ban that the president imposed on his aspirations.

Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard during his closing campaign this Sunday at the Arena Ciudad de México. Andrea Murcia Monsivais (Dark Room)

The ‘scar operation’ that comes

The rules that had to be followed caps They were designed by López Obrador. He imposed the condition that they resign from their public positions to avoid the diversion of public resources for his campaigns. He also made arrangements so that the losers of the contest have a guaranteed place in the next Administration, if Morena triumphs in 2024. It was López Obrador, too, who resolved that a single question in the survey —that of: “Who do you prefer as a presidential candidate?”—was the decisive one and had a value of 75% of the entire questionnaire, as confirmed to this newspaper by one of the applicants. That question will be answered in secret by means of a ballot that the surveyed citizens will deposit in a ballot box, similar to a real vote. The ballot will be circular —not rectangular, as is normal— to avoid prioritizing the names of the caps and that the citizen’s response is not influenced.

The Morena Survey Commission will make the official survey. To legitimize the process, the party has hired four companies to replicate the exercise and carry out “mirror surveys.” The contenders have been forced to sign a confidentiality agreement not to reveal the names of those firms. The reason for the reserve is to prevent companies from being subjected to pressure from interests outside of Morena. In total, 12,000 questionnaires will be applied —2,400 by the party and the same number by the companies. The sample will consist of 385 electoral sections distributed in the five political constituencies into which the country is divided. The specific districts where the uprisings will take place will also be kept as secret as possible, so that no one steps forward to campaign for or against the caps in those territories. The polling brigades will be accompanied by observers of all the applicants, to guarantee the proper handling of the questionnaires.

All these provisions have been designed to guarantee a level playing field and give certainty to the internal process. But they are also a sign of the distrust that reigns among the applicants. For now, the proselytizing acts of the four caps they have concluded this weekend in Mexico City, in what was their last opportunity to show electoral muscle. The closing rallies were massive, demonstrating the power of territorial mobilization of the aspirants and their local allies. Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto separately chose the Monument to the Revolution, where the remains of national heroes lie; Ebrard filled the Mexico City Arena and broadcast his event live to forums organized in other States; Monreal had a concentration in Tlatelolco, where, in 1968, the Government repressed and murdered university students.

Sheinbaum did not miss the opportunity to throw one last dart at Ebrard, stating that even the opposition already considers her a candidate. “And not for nothing, I’m not saying it, the media say it, even our adversaries say it: we’ve been up in the polls for a year,” she said. The former foreign minister did not take the allusion and at his campaign closing he said that, although López Obrador left “very large foundations”, there are still pending. “Our cause is to bring the fourth transformation to the next level, not stay where we are,” he said. Adam Augustus spoke in messianic terms of participation in the contest. “From the south the winds of change that saw the birth of the movement blow strongly. Everything comes at its time. The Lord’s times are perfect, the people’s times are perfect,” he said. Monreal said that Tlatelolco symbolizes his own struggle and made one last reproach clear: “We are swimming against the current, we are witnessing a disparate and inequitable internal campaign, but we are still standing,” he said.

The former president of the capital Claudia Sheinbaum closed her tours at the Monument to the Revolution on Saturday. Pedro Anza

From now until September 6, a “closed season” has come into force that will prevent applicants from campaigning further. The leadership of Morena knows that the unity of the movement depends on the fact that the internal process has a legal coating at all times. For several months the question of whether Ebrard and Sheinbaum will accept the results if they do not favor them has been in the air, especially in the case of the former chancellor. He has assured that he will not leave Morena, but has also revealed that his next move will depend on how much credibility the survey has. For this reason, the selection process of the demoscopic firms was so crucial and was carried out amid criticism and protests, not only from Ebrard’s team, but also from former secretary Adán Augusto, as this newspaper reported.

This indicates that the chances of victory for Obradorismo next year do not depend entirely on the strategy followed by the opposition: the greatest risk, for the moment, is at home and is called division. After the survey, the spiritual leader of the movement, López Obrador, must undertake a scar operation of such depth that it prevents his project, in which he has invested so much effort, from flying through the air.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the present of this country