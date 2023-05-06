The ‘corcholatas’ of Morena: Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard and Adán Augusto Lópezaccompanied President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in celebration of 161 anniversary of the Battle of Puebla.

On Friday, May 5, AMLO led a civic act in the Mausoleum of General Ignacio Zaragoza, located in the capital of Pueblawhere he looked accompanied by calls ‘corcholatas’ of Morenawho aspire to succeed him in the 2024 elections.

Sheinbaum, Ebrard and Adán Augusto were captured in the traditional parade held in Puebla from the first row of the central stand, just a few seats away from the Mexican president.

The CDMX head of government was sitting on the far right, nine places behind López Obrador, while the foreign minister was only five seats behind the leader of the 4T, and the Secretary of the Interior was even closer, only two places away. , along with Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, AMLO’s wife.

In it parade of the Armed Forces Officials from the Security Cabinet were also present, such as the heads of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the Navy (Semar) and the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).: Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Rafael Ojeda Durán and Rosa Icela Rodríguezrespectively.

The Secretaries of Labor (STPS), Public Education (SEP), Culture and Economy also attended: Luisa María Alcalde, Leticia Ramírez, Alejandra Frausto and Raquel Buenrostro, as well as the Secretaries of Agriculture and Communications, Víctor Villalobos and Jorge Nuño.

AMLO, the ‘corcholatas’ and cabinet officials attended the parade of the Battle of Puebla. Photo: Darkroom

Likewise, the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, who was constantly chatting with Marcelo Ebrard during the event, attended as a guest.

Just a week before, on Friday, April 28, the four ‘corcholatas’ from Morena met with President López Obrador at the National Palace, meeting for the first time together, even with Senator Ricardo Monreal present.

AMLO shared a photo on his social networks with the four candidates for the 2024 elections sitting next to him. The senators from Morena and his allies, whom the president called to close ranks, hours before they approved 20 fast-track reforms, were also at the meeting.