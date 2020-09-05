López Obrador during an act of Morena, in a file image. ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP / GETTY

Andrés Manuel López Obrador achieved a historic victory on the night of July 1, 2018. His presidential candidacy swept, amassing more than 30 million of the 55 million valid votes. Morena’s alliance, his party, with the ultra-conservative Social Encounter Party (PES) and the leftist Labor Party (PT) gained control of both chambers in Congress and won five of the nine governorships at stake, while his political rivals They were not only left lying, but humiliated and discredited, with their worst electoral result in three decades. Two years later, the president’s party reaches an internal election that is looming decisive for the so-called Fourth Transformation, its government project, and where it has found its main political stumbling block.

The last visible fracture in the López Obrador coalition occurred this week in the vote for the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies. This Wednesday the plenary session finally reached a two-thirds majority to endorse Dulce María Sauri of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), after on Monday some Morena legislators voted against to support the PT, who aspired to office, ignoring the the opinion of López Obrador himself, who asked not to “succeed at all costs”. Morena has returned to vote divided, but that has not prevented the necessary votes from being reached.

“Morena is a lifeless letterhead.” “Morena is kidnapped.” “Morena has failed the president.” These are not the words of an opponent or a former militant who came out on bad terms, but the phrases of some of the candidates to occupy leadership positions within the group. For more than a year, the training has waged a fratricidal battle for control of the institute. Yeidckol Polevnsky, who assumed the presidency after the departure of López Obrador to take over the 2018 campaign, and Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, interim president since January, have engaged in a lawsuit involving allegations of fraud, criminal complaints and much embarrassment for the match. The Electoral Tribunal, the National Electoral Institute and López Obrador himself have been called to mediate.

After several challenges before the electoral authorities, a selection process by surveys has been defined, which will be carried out between September 26 and October 2, with a call that formally opens this Friday. At stake is not only the distribution of candidacies in the 2021 elections, where more than 2,000 positions will be elected, but the future of the party after the term of López Obrador ends in 2024: its structure, its internal processes, its role as dean in the lopezobradorista movement, the renewal of its leadership and, to some extent, the reconciliation with its own contradictions.

Among the candidates is Mario Delgado, coordinator of the parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies and part of a faction more prone to negotiation with other parties and to moderation, personified by figures such as Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. Gibrán Ramírez has also raised his hand, who has belonged to the party for more than half of his life (he is barely over thirty), has a wide presence in the media and social networks, and advocates that the party be led for the first time by a trained person at. Another is Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán, former Secretary of Tourism with Ebrard, but more closely linked to Ricardo Monreal, the coordinator of the bench in the Senate and for whom he is a substitute senator. Monreal, who lost the internal process for the candidacy for the Government of Mexico City in a 2017 poll, is a figure that awakens deep filias and phobias in Morena, but is also one of the movement’s most skillful political operators. Polevnsky and Ramírez Cuéllar also continue in the play, in the absence of the candidacies being defined.

Donají Olivera, a deputy in the capital’s Congress, and Antonio Attolini, a former member of the student movement # YoSoy132 who is also in his thirties, have appeared for the position of secretary general, vocal defender of the president on social networks and one of the most controversial voices in and out of Morena. The definition of sides is not entirely clear, labels such as “pragmatic” or “radical” fall short and tensions are constant. The chaos itself within the party, which does not have a reliable or up-to-date membership list, promises to throw more fuel into internal conflicts.

Morena was born as the coalition that championed López Obrador’s second candidacy for the presidency in 2012, when he still belonged to the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). After the election, the relationship between López Obrador and the PRD finally wore off and ended 23 years of militancy. Morena was registered for the 2015 voting and eventually consolidated his third candidacy for the presidency in 2018. Morena was then a personalist party, with a clear leadership that was joining forces as its leader established itself as the option most likely to win. come to power.

The new party ended up absorbing a large part of the PRD’s militancy and leadership, and as the election approached, López Obrador’s calculation was that opening his fan of alliances beyond the left would increase his chances of winning. He joined evangelicals, former rivals of the conservative National Action Party (PAN) and former militants of the questioned PRI.

At that moment, Morena broke with the traditional party mold and established itself as a movement, a broad amalgam that would materialize a regime change. Its broader version includes the PT, the PES and, now, the Green Ecologist Party, designated as an opportunist satellite that has allied itself with all governments since 2000. Its narrow version is reduced to the party. This is how members of the Cabinet, deputies, senators and governors of Morena can have diametrically different opinions and agendas, with a single common thread: loyalty to López Obrador. And this is how the method of selection by a survey, Martian for other formations, or even raffles to define candidacies are part of the balances that the party has found.

Morena runs into a series of existential questions through her history: Who is legitimately a member of the party? Will it be a party or a movement outside the party mold? Will it be able to combat the historical tendency of the left to fragment itself? What will happen when López Obrador leaves the scene? Surprisingly, the president, the voice that settles all differences and establishes the line, has decided not to intervene in the process of his party and has urged the protagonists to agree to achieve the legitimacy of the people, a central actor in the speech of the Fourth Transformation.

A Massive Caller telephone poll conducted on Tuesday gives Delgado almost 42%, compared to 24% for Ramírez, just under 20% for Polevnsky and 14% for Rojas Díaz Durán. The race for control of Morena, however, is still long and the experience opens the possibilities for all scenarios, especially in an open poll for militants and supporters. In an eroded party system, in a population of voters with fewer and fewer ideological references and with the logistical complications of the pandemic, Morena seeks to defeat himself at the polls, while López Obrador looks to one side of the field.