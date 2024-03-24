Sheinbaum offers to include the opinion of businessmen in the policy of increasing the minimum wage

Claudia Sheinbaum, candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition (Morena, PVEM and PT), has offered to take into account the opinion of business owners in her proposal to increase the minimum wage for workers. The official standard bearer has indicated that, if she wins the elections on June 2, her goal will be for the minimum wage to be enough to buy 2.5 basic baskets a day, which represents a nominal increase in the following years of about 11% annually. . “It will not be a policy of definition from the Government, but, as has been done until now, in a permanent negotiation with the businessmen of our country, even when there is talk of polarization,” Sheinbaum said in a meeting with the Chamber National Commerce (Canaco) in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

The presidential candidate presented to the businessmen of the northern State the achievements of her management as head of Government of Mexico City in economic matters. She also highlighted the stability achieved at the national level by the policies of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Sheinbaum affirmed that the president has made “the most important decisions in economic matters” by consensus, and assured that she will continue that practice.

“There has not been a decision to increase the minimum wage unilaterally, it has been a collective, consensus decision,” he indicated. “When the way of hiring changed outsourcing, it was not a unilateral decision by the Government, but rather it was a series of talks. When the criteria for natural gas were defined, it was also a series of talks with the Government of Mexico. The issue of changes in labor matters was also a collective decision, and that is how it will continue to be, there will be no individual decisions,” he assured.