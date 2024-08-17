Chihuahua.- After agents of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office prevented the arrest of Javier Corral in Mexico City, the National Action Party demanded from the Federal Government and the authorities of Mexico City an explanation for the actions of the head of said Prosecutor’s Office for obstructing the diligence of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua.

The leader of the State Executive Committee, Gabriel Díaz, pointed out that this is yet another case in which Morena disregards the laws.

He considered that the above is a new example of Morena trampling on the Rule of Law, and protecting at its convenience from the highest spheres, and this is done through a high-level official who personally goes to prevent the execution of a judicial mandate, denies a public service and acts by taking away a personality who has pending accounts with justice.

“The events that became known last night reveal a federal government that was already in a bad position in the fight against impunity and that whoever commits it will not pay for it. We have seen this with the corruption in Segalmex, the contracts to their children and friends for the pharaonic works and other known embezzlements of the 4T, said the state leader of the PAN in Chihuahua,” he declared.

Díaz Negrete said he will be waiting for the Mexico City authorities to clarify their actions and reveal who gave the order to the state prosecutor of Mexico City to come to the rescue of the former governor to facilitate his impunity.