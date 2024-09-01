Chihuahua.- Morena deputy Elizabeth Guzmán was named the new president of the board of directors of the State Congress, within the first year of management of the 68th state legislature.

“And well, with the commitment to be able to carry out these tasks with institutionality, with a lot of respect, prioritizing dialogue for the good of the people of Chihuahua. That will be our objective in this legislature,” said the representative after the installation of the board of directors.

The legislator from Juarez was elected for the 07 local district, at the time of receiving the new assignment in the highest tribune of the state.

After taking office, the deputy said she was honoured to assume the role of president of the board of directors by a unanimous agreement of all political parties.

It would be the third consecutive presidency for Morena, after the two previous periods in which Adriana Terrazas was at the helm.