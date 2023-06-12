The government party, Morena, has unanimously agreed that its presidential candidacy will be defined through a survey that will include several questions that will measure the population’s perception of the “attributes” of the candidates. The Commission of Surveys of the party will design the questionnaire that will be applied at the national level, which will be open to the entire population and whose results will be announced on September 6. The request of some caps —applicants— that a single question be asked —of the type: “Who do you prefer as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic?”— was not accepted by the party, Citlalli Hernández, general secretary of the party, has confirmed to EL PAÍS .

The Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, and the leader of the parliamentary group in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, were the main promoters of this survey model. With the agreement reached this Sunday by the National Council of Morena, the survey is expected to be similar to those that the party has previously applied to define its candidacies for state governments, in which the population is asked what their perception is about honesty, closeness, commitment and knowledge of the applicants’ country. The Morenista general secretary has stated that the question of who the population prefers as a candidate will be included in the questionnaire, but it will have as important a value as the rest of the questions.

The National Council has approved this Sunday that the Commission of Inquiries of the party will lead the uprising, which will be carried out between August 28 and September 3. The results will be final and unappealable. The Morenista Commission will rely on four polling companies that will replicate the questionnaire and carry out simultaneous surveys. The agreements were announced by Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora and president of the National Council, at a conference attended by all the leaders from the party, the national leadership and the presidential candidates: in addition to Ebrard and Monreal, the head of Government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López. Also present were deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña, from the Labor Party, and senator Manuel Velasco, from the Green Party, allies of Morena and who have been invited to participate in the presidential poll.

Between June 12 and 16, all applicants must resign from their public positions and register for the survey. Each corcholata may propose two polling companies. The party will draw names and choose the four who will do the “mirror” lifts. Morena has established a veto on pollsters that in recent measurements of electoral preferences have missed the result by large margins. A ban on giving interviews to “reactionary, conservative and adversary” media to the López Obrador government has also been imposed on applicants. The names of the pollsters and the media banned have not yet been defined.

The caps They will be able to campaign from June 19 to August 27. Since electoral times have not officially started yet, their proselytizing events —for which they are prohibited from using public resources and wasting money on advertising— will be called “informative assemblies.” Applicants are prohibited from confronting and disqualifying the other contestants. To guarantee unity in the party, they will have to sign a commitment that they will respect and support the results of the poll. Those who come in second and third place are guaranteed the coordination of the party in Congress or a portfolio in the cabinet of the presidential successor. The remaining applicants will have a guaranteed place as multi-member legislators, according to what was reported by Durazo after a session of the National Council that took place in an environment without confrontation.

A restriction was also imposed on governors, legislators and federal officials: they must not publicly express their inclination for any of the applicants. This agreement has been reached after the tensions caused by the leaders who have expressed their manifest support for Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto López.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country