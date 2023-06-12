Senator Ricardo Monreal has affirmed this Sunday that Morena will reveal the name of his presidential candidate on September 5. The leader of the cherry bench in the Senate, one of the candidates for the candidacy, has indicated that it is a consensual agreement between the caps and the party leadership, after the meeting they held with the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, last Monday night.

Moments before the session of the National Council begins this Sunday, in which the rules that will govern the internal contention will be approved, Monreal has advanced details of the agreement that will be voted on. The senator has indicated that there will be a single survey, which will be carried out between August 31 and September 3. On September 4 the result will be revealed to the applicants, and the following day it will be announced to the public. The main poll will be conducted by the party, and there will be four other “mirror” polls.

Monreal has detailed that there will be six applicants in the survey: in addition to him, the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum; the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard; the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López; the federal deputy of the Labor Party Gerardo Fernández Noroña, and the senator of the Green Party Manuel Velasco. Monreal has affirmed that in the document that will be approved by the National Council, their names will be reflected as the only participants in the internal contest, so there will be no more registration period for more candidacies.

The senator has affirmed that each candidate will propose two polling houses, and from there they will draw lots to define which ones will do the “mirror” polls. Monreal has specified that it has not yet been defined whether the survey will have a single question or several to measure the “attributes” of the applicants, a point that has caused disagreement among the caps.

The National Council will also approve, according to Monreal, that the interested parties resign from their public positions before June 16. The campaign period will be from June 18 to August 30, although in the slang proselytizing acts will be called “informative assemblies”.

The senator added that in the meeting with President López Obrador a distribution of positions for the caps that do not result in the nomination of the presidential candidacy: the second, third and fourth places will be able to choose the parliamentary coordination of the party in Congress or a place in the cabinet of the successor; the fifth and sixth places will have a place as candidates for multi-member legislators, a type of application that guarantees their access to Congress.

“The rules were agreed upon by those of us who attended the dinner, and we agreed to raise them with the Council this day,” Monreal said in an interview. “That was one of the agreements, with the aim that there were no cracks so that everyone was included in the coming process. Now the Council will have to approve it ”, he added.

It was also agreed that governors, legislators, mayors and federal cabinet officials refrain from making public positions in favor of any candidate, an agreement that has already been violated by several leaders, who in recent days have expressed their preferences.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country