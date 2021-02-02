For several weeks, the government of Mexico has set fire to the debate about the regulation of social networks such as Twitter Y Facebook.

All to avoid cases of censorship, and to establish guidelines that prevent misinformation and the spread of hateful messages. But at the same time, that the right to freedom of expression is respected. It was precisely on this subject that he spoke recently Ricardo Monreal Avila.

Is it necessary to regulate Twitter and Facebook?

He is the parliamentary coordinator of the political party Brunette at Senate of the Mexican Republic. The first thing he denounces is that the self-regulation of companies in social networks has caused chaos.

But as more than one has pointed out, these systems are maintained by private companies, which dictate what should and should not be published on their platforms. The senator shared his views via an entry in his Blog.

There he showed that many of the decisions in this regard are made ‘with algorithms designed by each social network’. That causes Twitter Y Facebook have the role of ‘editorialists, in which you can decide to censor certain types of content or not’.

It is because of that that he questions himself saying ‘What are the allowed contents? How and who decides what is considered publishable material? ‘. For him that represents a problem.

In Mexico the government thinks about regulation

Monreal cites many cases related to social networks, where this system and the ineffective control has caused problems for various organizations and governments.

He stressed that what is sought is ‘the need for social networks to expand the transparency of their monitoring and editorial decision mechanisms’. Despite that, he acknowledged that Twitter Y Facebook They have come a long way when it comes to content self-regulation.

But it is necessary to do more, and criticized the censorship suffered by the former president of the United States, Donald trump. The same for some user accounts that support the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

At least for him, this violates freedom of expression, which must prevail even if the companies behind the social networks are private. Ricardo Monreal Avila talks extensively about this situation on his site.

Also in video, whose link you can read at the end of this note. What comes out is that the subject is anything but easy, and that it needs to be addressed as extensively as possible.

